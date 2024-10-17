NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 7 (Will Patrick Mahomes Cover as an Underdog?)
We're officially a quarter of the way through the 2024 NFL Season!
Whether you're primarily a point spread bettor of if you're looking for which way to go in your pick'em pool. You've come to the right place. Throughout the season, I'm going to give you my play on the point spread for every single game.
After a profitable Week 5, I've returned to the green on the season. Let's see if I can keep the momentum going in Week 7.
Week 6 Record
- 8-6 (+1.27 units)
Season-to-Date Record
- 48-43-1 (+0.44 units)
NFL Week 7 Spread Picks
Broncos (-2.5) vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Broncos -2.5
Patriots vs. Jaguars (-5.5) Spread Pick
- Patriots +5.5
Titans vs. Bills (-8.5) Spread Pick
- Titans +8.5
Texans vs. Packers (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Packers -2.5
Dolphins vs. Colts (-3) Spread Pick
- Dolphins +3
Seahawks vs. Falcons (-3) Spread Pick
- Seahawks +3
Bengals (-6.5) vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Bengals -6.5
Lions vs. Vikings (-2.5) Spread Pick
- Lions +2.5
Eagles (-3) vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Giants +3
Raiders vs. Rams (-7) Spread Pick
- Raiders +7
Panthers vs. Commanders (-8.5) Spread Pick
- Panthers +8.5
Chiefs vs. 49ers (-1.5) Spread Pick
- 49ers -1.5
Jets (-1.5) vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Jets -1.5
Ravens (-3.5) vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Buccaneers +3.5
Chargers (-2.5) vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Chargers -2.5
