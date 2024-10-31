NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 9 (Can Vikings Cover the Spread vs. Colts on SNF?)
Iain MacMillan gives his spread pick for all 15 NFL Week 9 games.
Week 9 will be the final week of the first half of the 2024 NFL season.
Whether you're looking for picks against the spread for a pool with your friends, or just looking to place a few bets for this week's action, you've come to the right place. Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan is giving out his spread picks for all 272 NFL regular season games. You can check out his breakdowns and best overall pick in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Let's recap his spread record this season then dive into his ATS picks for Week 9.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 8: 6-10 (-4.55 units)
- Season-to-date record: 59-63 (-9.56 units)
NFL Week 9 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texans at Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets -1.5
Cowboys at Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys +2.5
Dolphins at Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +6
Raiders at Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -7
Chargers at Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -1.5
Patriots at Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans -3.5
Commanders at Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders -3.5
Saints at Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints -7.5
Broncos at Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos +9
Jaguars at Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -7.5
Bears at Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +1
Lions at Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -3.5
Rams at Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -1.5
Colts at Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -5
Buccaneers at Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers +8.5
