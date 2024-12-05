NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 14 (Can Chiefs Finally Cover the Spread?)
We're rounding the final bend before the home stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. BYE weeks will wrap up this week which leaves us 13 games to watch and bet on.
I went 9-7 for +1.18 units with my spread picks last week to get back to .500 on the season. With that being said, the vig still has me in the red so now the goal in the last stretch of games is to get back as close to the green as possible.
Let's dive into my spread picks for all 13 NFL Week 14 games.
Against the Spread Records
- Week 13: 9-7 (+1.18 unit)
- Season-to-date record: 97-97 (-9.03 units)
NFL Week 14 Spread Picks
Packers vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -3.5
Panthers vs Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -12
Jets vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -6
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers -6.5
Falcons vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -5.5
Browns vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +6.5
Saints vs. Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +5
Jaguars vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans -3.5
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -2.5
Bills vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -4.5
Bears vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -4
Chargers vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +4
Bengals vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -5.5
