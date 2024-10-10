SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 6 (Can Chargers Cover After BYE Week Rest?)

Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan give out their spread picks for every single NFL Week 6 game.

Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves out to pass against the defense of Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It's been an unpredictable start to the NFL season but now that we have five weeks in the rear view mirror, we're starting to have a better idea of which teams are for real and which teams are fade-worthy the rest of the season.

There are 14 games on the Week 6 slate and as they have done every week this season, Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan will make their spread pick for every single game.

Let's take a look at how they've been doing with this tough challenge so far this season and then we'll take a look at their Week 6 picks.

Week 5 Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 5-8-1 (-3.45 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 8-5-1 (+2.27 units)

Season-to-Date Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 35-42-1 (-10.84 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 40-37-1 (-0.83 units)

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers (-3.5) vs. Seahawks

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Jaguars vs. Bears (-2)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Commanders vs. Ravens (-6.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Texans (-7) vs. Patriots

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans

Browns vs. Eagles (-9)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Cardinals vs. Packers (-5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Saints

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Colts (-1) vs. Titans

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Chargers (-3) vs. Broncos

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Steelers (-3) vs. Raiders

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Falcons (-6) vs. Panthers

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Lions (-3) vs. Cowboys

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Giants

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Giants
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals

Bills (-2) vs. Jets

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Jennifer Piacenti
JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

