NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 6 (Can Chargers Cover After BYE Week Rest?)
Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan give out their spread picks for every single NFL Week 6 game.
It's been an unpredictable start to the NFL season but now that we have five weeks in the rear view mirror, we're starting to have a better idea of which teams are for real and which teams are fade-worthy the rest of the season.
There are 14 games on the Week 6 slate and as they have done every week this season, Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan will make their spread pick for every single game.
Let's take a look at how they've been doing with this tough challenge so far this season and then we'll take a look at their Week 6 picks.
Week 5 Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 5-8-1 (-3.45 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 8-5-1 (+2.27 units)
Season-to-Date Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 35-42-1 (-10.84 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 40-37-1 (-0.83 units)
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
49ers (-3.5) vs. Seahawks
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
Jaguars vs. Bears (-2)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Commanders vs. Ravens (-6.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
Texans (-7) vs. Patriots
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
Browns vs. Eagles (-9)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Cardinals vs. Packers (-5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Saints
- Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Colts (-1) vs. Titans
- Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Chargers (-3) vs. Broncos
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Steelers (-3) vs. Raiders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Falcons (-6) vs. Panthers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Lions (-3) vs. Cowboys
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
Bengals (-3.5) vs. Giants
- Jennifer Piacenti: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
Bills (-2) vs. Jets
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
