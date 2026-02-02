NFL Award Odds: Closing Odds for NFL MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year and More
It may be Super Bowl week for the NFL, but before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy, there are some regular-season awards to give out.
NFL Honors will take place on Thursday night, where the MVP, DPOY, Coach of the Year and several other awards will be given out.
While betting for these awards has been closed since the end of the regular season, the odds from that point can still give us a glimpse into who will win each of these awards. Plus, the NFL has announced finalists for each award, narrowing down the field from where it was in the regular season.
Here’s a look at the closing odds and finalists for each market ahead of Thursday’s announcement!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Closing NFL MVP Odds
Award Finalists: Josh Allen (BUF), Drake Maye (NE), Matthew Stafford (LAR), Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Christian McCaffrey (SF)
- Matthew Stafford: -135
- Drake Maye: +105
- Trevor Lawrence: +15000
- Caleb Williams: +25000
- Josh Allen: +30000
- Sam Darnold: +40000
- Bo Nix: +40000
- Christian McCaffrey: +50000
- CJ Stroud: +50000
- Justin Herbert: +50000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000
- Jalen Hurts: +50000
- Baker Mayfield: +100000
Even though five finalists are announced for this award, this has been a two-man race between Stafford and Maye for quite some time. Stafford was named First Team All-Pro, which likely gives him the edge to win MVP this season.
Closing Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Will Anderson Jr. (HOU), Nik Bonitto (DEN), Myles Garrett (CLE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET), Micah Parsons (GB)
- Myles Garrett: -20000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +15000
- Danielle Hunter: +15000
- Brian Burns: +15000
- Nik Bonitto: +20000
- Jared Verse: +30000
- Aidan Hutchinson: +30000
Myles Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record and completely ran away with this award in the betting market. It would be shocking if he didn’t win on Thursday.
Closing Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Drake Maye (NE), Christians McCaffrey (SF), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA), Puka Nacua (LAR), Bijan Robinson (ATL)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -3000
- Puka Nacua: +1200
- Christian McCaffrey: +7500
- Bijan Robinson: +7500
- Drake Maye: +10000
- Jonathan Taylor: +20000
- James Cook: +20000
- Josh Allen: +25000
- Matthew Stafford: +30000
- Derrick Henry: +40000
- George Pickens: +80000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +80000
- Saquon Barkley: +100000
JSN closed as a sizable favorite to win this award, but McCaffrey’s inclusion as an MVP finalist could be an indication that he’s going to win this honor. This market could be one of the closer ones with CMC, JSN and Puka Nacua all having strong cases.
Closing Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Jaxson Dart (NYG), Tetairoa McMillan (CAR), Tyler Shough (NO), TreVeyon Henderson (NE), Emeka Egbuka (TB)
- Tetairoa McMillan: -1000
- TreVeyon Henderson: +900
- Jaxson Dart: +900
- Tyler Shough: +1400
- Emeka Egbuka: +12000
- Ashton Jeanty: +20000
- RJ Harvey: +20000
- Harold Fannin Jr.: +30000
- Tyler Warren: +40000
- Cam Ward: +40000
- Woody Marks: +40000
- Shedeur Sanders: +50000
One of the more wide open award markets this season, OROY had a lot of contenders enter and fall out, but it appears Tetairoa McMillan has the inside track after a strong 2025 season.
Emeka Egbuka once looked like a guarantee to win this honor, but McMillan’s biggest competition may be New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.
Closing Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Abdul Carter (NYG), Nick Emmanwori (SEA), Carson Schwesinger (CLE), Xavier Watts (ATL), James Pearce Jr. (ATL)
- Carson Schwesinger: -550
- James Pearce Jr.: +370
- Nick Emmanwori: +1400
- Xavier Watts: +4000
- Jihaad Campbell: +20000
- Abdul Carter: +30000
- Jahdae Barron: +30000
- Donovan Ezeiruaku: +50000
Schwesinger finished the regular season as the clear favorite to win this award, but Pearce did have a strong Week 18, recording two sacks, that may have boosted his case.
Closing Coach of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Liam Coen (JAX), Mike Vrabel (NE), Mike Macdonald (SEA), Ben Johnson (CHI), Kyle Shanahan (SF)
- Mike Vrabel: -400
- Mike Macdonald: +450
- Liam Coen: +950
- Sean Payton: +5000
- Ben Johnson: +10000
- Kyle Shanahan: +30000
- DeMeco Ryans: +30000
It’s interesting that the top two coaches in the closing odds ended up in the Super Bowl this season. Vrabel may have the best case taking New England from a four-win team to a 14-win team, but it’s close.
Closing Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Award Finalists: Stefon Diggs (NE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET), Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Christian McCaffrey (SF), Dak Prescott (DAL)
- Christian McCaffrey: -700
- Trevor Lawrence: +500
- Dak Prescott: +3500
- Aidan Hutchinson: +4000
- Philip Rivers: +6000
- Stefon Diggs: +10000
CMC is a finalist for three awards, but this appears to be the one that he’s most likely to win on Thursday night.
