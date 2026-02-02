NFL Award Odds: Closing Odds for NFL MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year and More

It may be Super Bowl week for the NFL, but before the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy, there are some regular-season awards to give out.

NFL Honors will take place on Thursday night, where the MVP, DPOY, Coach of the Year and several other awards will be given out.

While betting for these awards has been closed since the end of the regular season, the odds from that point can still give us a glimpse into who will win each of these awards. Plus, the NFL has announced finalists for each award, narrowing down the field from where it was in the regular season.

Here’s a look at the closing odds and finalists for each market ahead of Thursday’s announcement!

Closing NFL MVP Odds

Award Finalists: Josh Allen (BUF), Drake Maye (NE), Matthew Stafford (LAR), Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Christian McCaffrey (SF)

Matthew Stafford: -135

Drake Maye: +105

Trevor Lawrence: +15000

Caleb Williams: +25000

Josh Allen: +30000

Sam Darnold: +40000

Bo Nix: +40000

Christian McCaffrey: +50000

CJ Stroud: +50000

Justin Herbert: +50000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000

Jalen Hurts: +50000

Baker Mayfield: +100000

Even though five finalists are announced for this award, this has been a two-man race between Stafford and Maye for quite some time. Stafford was named First Team All-Pro, which likely gives him the edge to win MVP this season.

Closing Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Will Anderson Jr. (HOU), Nik Bonitto (DEN), Myles Garrett (CLE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET), Micah Parsons (GB)

Myles Garrett: -20000

Will Anderson Jr.: +15000

Danielle Hunter: +15000

Brian Burns: +15000

Nik Bonitto: +20000

Jared Verse: +30000

Aidan Hutchinson: +30000

Myles Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record and completely ran away with this award in the betting market. It would be shocking if he didn’t win on Thursday.

Closing Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Drake Maye (NE), Christians McCaffrey (SF), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA), Puka Nacua (LAR), Bijan Robinson (ATL)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -3000

Puka Nacua: +1200

Christian McCaffrey: +7500

Bijan Robinson: +7500

Drake Maye: +10000

Jonathan Taylor: +20000

James Cook: +20000

Josh Allen: +25000

Matthew Stafford: +30000

Derrick Henry: +40000

George Pickens: +80000

Ja’Marr Chase: +80000

Saquon Barkley: +100000

JSN closed as a sizable favorite to win this award, but McCaffrey’s inclusion as an MVP finalist could be an indication that he’s going to win this honor. This market could be one of the closer ones with CMC, JSN and Puka Nacua all having strong cases.

Closing Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Jaxson Dart (NYG), Tetairoa McMillan (CAR), Tyler Shough (NO), TreVeyon Henderson (NE), Emeka Egbuka (TB)

Tetairoa McMillan: -1000

TreVeyon Henderson: +900

Jaxson Dart: +900

Tyler Shough: +1400

Emeka Egbuka: +12000

Ashton Jeanty: +20000

RJ Harvey: +20000

Harold Fannin Jr.: +30000

Tyler Warren: +40000

Cam Ward: +40000

Woody Marks: +40000

Shedeur Sanders: +50000

One of the more wide open award markets this season, OROY had a lot of contenders enter and fall out, but it appears Tetairoa McMillan has the inside track after a strong 2025 season.

Emeka Egbuka once looked like a guarantee to win this honor, but McMillan’s biggest competition may be New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

Closing Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Abdul Carter (NYG), Nick Emmanwori (SEA), Carson Schwesinger (CLE), Xavier Watts (ATL), James Pearce Jr. (ATL)

Carson Schwesinger: -550

James Pearce Jr.: +370

Nick Emmanwori: +1400

Xavier Watts: +4000

Jihaad Campbell: +20000

Abdul Carter: +30000

Jahdae Barron: +30000

Donovan Ezeiruaku: +50000

Schwesinger finished the regular season as the clear favorite to win this award, but Pearce did have a strong Week 18, recording two sacks, that may have boosted his case.

Closing Coach of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Liam Coen (JAX), Mike Vrabel (NE), Mike Macdonald (SEA), Ben Johnson (CHI), Kyle Shanahan (SF)

Mike Vrabel: -400

Mike Macdonald: +450

Liam Coen: +950

Sean Payton: +5000

Ben Johnson: +10000

Kyle Shanahan: +30000

DeMeco Ryans: +30000

It’s interesting that the top two coaches in the closing odds ended up in the Super Bowl this season. Vrabel may have the best case taking New England from a four-win team to a 14-win team, but it’s close.

Closing Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Award Finalists: Stefon Diggs (NE), Aidan Hutchinson (DET), Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Christian McCaffrey (SF), Dak Prescott (DAL)

Christian McCaffrey: -700

Trevor Lawrence: +500

Dak Prescott: +3500

Aidan Hutchinson: +4000

Philip Rivers: +6000

Stefon Diggs: +10000

CMC is a finalist for three awards, but this appears to be the one that he’s most likely to win on Thursday night.

