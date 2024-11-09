NFL Best Bets for Week 10 (Predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys, Titans vs. Chargers)
We've officially reached the second half of the 2024 NFL season, and the SI Betting team is looking to start it with a bang with a pair of best bets for Week 10.
This week, there are a two favorites that Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are targeting, as quarterback questions have marred some teams this week.
Let's dive into the plays for Sunday's action!
NFL Week 10 Best Bets
- Philadelphia Eagles -7 (-115) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- Los Angeles Chargers -7.5 (-105) vs. Tennessee Titans – Peter Dewey
Philadelphia Eagles -7 (-115) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
The Cowboys have statistically been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and now with Dak Prescott injured, they have to roll with Cooper Rush. Unless Dak was the source of all their offensive problems, they’re only going to be worse on Sunday.
With that being said, my main concern for Dallas is its defense. It enters this week ranking 30th in opponent EPA along with having the worst run defense in the NFL. Now, they have to face one of the most potent rush attacks in the Eagles, who have run through their opponents on a weekly basis this season.
I truly don’t see how the Cowboys can keep pace on either side of the ball with Philadelphia, which has established itself as a top contender in the NFC. I think the Eagles win this one in a rout.
Los Angeles Chargers -7.5 (-105) vs. Tennessee Titans – Peter Dewey
I love the Los Angeles Chargers this week for several reasons, including taking them as a Survivor play – if you’re still alive – in Week 10.
Tennessee needed overtime to beat the New England Patriots in Week 9, and the Chargers have been one of the best defenses in the league this season.
The Titans have horrible quarterback options in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, which is going to be an issue no matter who starts.
Los Angeles has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, giving up just 18 total since losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Overall, the Chargers are seventh in the NFL in yards per play allowed and first in points allowed.
Now, Tennessee is solid defensively – second in yards per play allowed – but this offense has been hard to watch in 2024.
The Chargers are an impressive 5-1 against the spread when favored this season, so I’ll lay the points with them here.
