NFL Best Bets for Week 12 (Predictions for Eagles vs. Rams and Broncos vs. Raiders on Sunday)
This week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is targeting a total on Sunday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, while Peter Dewey is eyeing a road favorite in an AFC battle.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Denver Broncos -6 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Peter Dewey
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams UNDER 49 – Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos -6 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Peter Dewey
After opening up at Denver -4.5, the spread in this game has been on the move – and rightfully so – for this AFC West matchup.
The Broncos (6-5) are fresh off of a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Denver, but they’ve been one of the best road teams in the NFL, going 5-1 against the spread this season.
Denver already has a double-digit win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and it’s hard not to see this matchup going in a similar fashion. The Raiders have dropped six games in a row, and they rank 29th in the NFL in yards per play this season on offense.
Meanwhile, Denver is the No. 1 defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed and has given up the sixth fewest total points.
With rookie quarterback Box Nix playing the best football of his first season over the last month, Denver should run away with this matchup and hang on to a playoff spot in the AFC for another week.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams UNDER 49 – Iain MacMillan
Your initial impression about this Sunday Night Football game between the Eagles and Rams will be an offensive shootout, but you might be surprised to find out they’ve actually been two of the best defensive teams in the league in recent weeks.
Dating back to Week 6, they rank first and third in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and first and sixth in opponent success rate. The Eagles' secondary has been dominant, keeping teams to a league-leading 5.5 yards per pass attempt, while the Rams can thank their pass rush that ranks sixth in pressure rate.
It’s also worth noting the Rams have struggled in the red zone this season, scoring a touchdown on just 50% of their red zone trips, which is the eighth-worst rate in the NFL. If the Eagles can force them to score field goals instead of touchdowns, this is going to stay well under the total of 49.0.
