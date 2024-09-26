NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 4 (Vikings are Road Warriors)
Week 4 of the NFL season is set to kickoff on Thursday night when an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants kick off.
The first three weeks of the 2024 campaign have been as unpredictable as any in recent memory, making it difficult to make picks and bet every week. That's why you should consider leaning on trends to help you decide which side to wager on in each game.
If you're looking for the best betting trends for Week 4, you've come to the right place. Let's dive into it.
Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Dating back to 2021, the Cowboys are 7-1 in this matchup
- The Cowboys are 5-3 ATS in that same span
- The OVER hit in five of those eight contests
- The Giants and Cowboys are both 1-2 ATS this season
- Cowboys games have gone over in all three games this season
- Giants games have gone under in all three
- Dak Prescott is 10-5 in his career on Thursday Night Football
- Daniel Jones is 0-5 in his career on Thursday Night Football
Broncos vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Broncos' last 15 games
- Broncos are 5-15 straight up in their last 20 road games
- Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- Jets are 5-15 ATS in their last 20 games played in September
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Vikings' last 18 games
- Vikings are 6-1-2 ATS in their last nine road games
- Packers are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 home games vs. Vikings
- Vikings are 1-4 straight up in their last five games vs. divisional opponents
- Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Packers' last 12 games
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games
Saints vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Saints' last 15 road games
- Saints are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games played in September
- The UNDER is 10-2 in the Saints' last 12 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Falcons' last seven games
- Falcons are 1-5 straight up in their last six home games vs. Saints
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Eagles are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Eagles' last five road games
- Eagles are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. NFC opponents
- Buccaneers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Buccaneers' last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Buccaneers' last five home games
Bengals vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Bengals' last nine games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Bengals' last seven road games
- Bengals are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games vs. NFC opponents
- Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Panthers' last 14 games
- Panthers have lost six straight games against AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Panthers' last nine home games
- Panthers are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games as underdogs
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Jaguars' last seven games
- Texans are 8-4 ATS and 10-2 straight up in the last 12 meetings between these teams
- The UNDER is 6-1 the last seven times the Jaguars have played in Houston
- Texans are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games played in September
Steelers vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Steelers' last five games
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Colts
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Steelers are 15-5 straight up in their last 20 games vs. AFC South opponents
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Colts' last 12 home games
Rams vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Rams are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Rams' last 11 games
- Rams are 5-14 straight up in their last 19 road games
- Rams are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games in Chicago
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams
Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Arizona is 2-1 against the spread this season
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread this season
- Arizona is 1-1 against the spread this season at home.
- The Cardinals won their lone game as a pick’em at home.
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread as a road underdog.
- The OVER is 2-1 in Washington’s three games.
- The OVEr is 2-1 in Arizona’s three games.
Patriots vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 1-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco is 1-0 against the spread at home this season.
- New England is 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the 49ers’ game this season.
- The UNDER is 1-2 in the Patriots game this season.
- Underdogs of 5.5 points or more are 14-3 ATS this season.
- Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are just 21-23-1 against the spread as home favorites.
Browns vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 0-1 against the spread at home this season.
- The Browns are 1-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Raiders’ three games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Browns’ three games this season.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 2-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Chiefs’ three games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the Chargers’ three games this season.
- The Chargers are 1-4 without Justin Herbert since he was drafted.
- Patrick Mahomes is 8-2 straight up against the Chargers in his career.
- The Chargers are 1-0 ATS at home this season.
- The Chiefs are 1-0 ATS on the road this season.
Bills vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Buffalo is 3-0 ATS this year
- Baltimore is 1-2 ATS
- Baltimore is 0-2 at home this year
- All of Baltimore's games have gone over this year
- Bills games have gone over twice
- These teams have only met twice since 2021. Buffalo won both.
- Both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are 6-1 in their careers on Sunday Night Football
Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Both teams are 0-3 ATS this season.
- One Titans game has gone over this season
- No Dolphins games have gone over
- These teams have met twice since 2022. The Titans won and covered the spread both times.
Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Trends
- These teams have faced off three times since 2022. Seattle covered the spread in all three.
- All three of Detroit’s games have gone under this season.
- Two of Seattle’s games have gone over this year.
- Jared Goff is 5-2 career on Monday Night Football, and 1-1 with the Lions.
- Geno Smith is 2-1 with the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
