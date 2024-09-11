NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 2 (History Points to Rams Win vs. Cardinals)
Breaking down the best betting trends for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, which means it's time to look ahead to Week 2. One of the most challenging things about betting on the second week of the season is trying not to overreact to the opening week results.
One of the ways you can combat that is by using betting trends to help you determine which side you should bet on. To make that job easy for you, I've compiled the best betting trends for Week 2 games all in one place.
Let's dive into them.
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- In their five matchups across the last 3 seasons, Buffalo has the better record at 4-1.
- Buffalo was the favorite in all 5 matchups. They covered twice.
- This is the first time the Dolphins have been favored vs. the Bills since January 2021.
- Games have gone over the listed total in three of the last five matchups.
Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the Giants' last 16 games
- Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Commanders
- Commanders are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- Commanders have lost six straight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Commanders have lost seven straight home games
Raiders vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the Raiders' last 16 games
- Ravens are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games vs. Raiders
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Raiders' last five games vs. AFC North opponents
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS the last seven times they've been set as favorites
Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Browns' last five games
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Browns
- The OVER is 10-0 in the Browns' last 10 road games
- Browns are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games vs. AFC North opponents
- Jaguars are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
Jets vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Jets are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- Jets are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Titans
- Jets are 2-17 straight up in their last 19 games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Titans' last five games
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Titans' last 20 home games
- Titans are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
49ers vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Vikings are 7-0 straight up in their last seven home games vs. 49ers
- The UNDER is 5-2 the last seven games the 49ers have played in September
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings' last five games
- Vikings are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home games
Chargers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Chargers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-3 in the Chargers' last 16 games
- Panthers are 6-1 SU and ATS in their last seven games vs. Chargers
- Panthers are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Panthers' last 12 games
- Panthers are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games vs. AFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Patriots
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Seahawks' last eight road games
- Seahawks are 1-6-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC opponents
- Patriots are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 7-1 the last eight times Patriots have played NFC West opponents
Saints vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Saints are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Cowboys
- The UNDER is 11-3 in the Saints' last 14 road games
- Saints are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Cowboys are 16-1 straight up in their last 17 home games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games vs. NFC South opponents
Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Buccaneers are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Lions are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Bucs’ games in 2024
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Lions’ games in 2024
- Detroit is 38-17 ATS under Dan Campbell – the best record in the NFL
- The Lions are 10-5 ATS as home favorites under Dan Campbell
- The Bucs went 7-2 ATS as road underdogs in the 2023 season
Colts vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Colts are 1-0 against the spread this season
- Packers are 0-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 1-0 for both of these teams in 2024
- The Colts were 2-0 against the spread as road favorites last season
- The Packers were 3-1 against the spread as home underdogs last season
Rams vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Rams are 0-1 against the spread this season
- Rams are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Cardinals
- Rams are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games played in Arizona
- Rams are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC West opponents
- The Cardinals are 1-0 against the spread
- Arizona is 3-6 in Kyler Murray’s six games under Jonathan Gannon
- The Rams are 4-3-1 as road underdogs since last season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Cardinals’ games this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Rams’ games this season
Steelers vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Steelers are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Steelers are 31-40-3 ATS as road favorites under Mike Tomlin
- The Broncos were 1-0 ATS as home underdogs last season
- The OVER 1-0 in the Broncos’ games this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Steelers’ games this season
Bengals vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 1-0 against the spread this season
- The Bengals are 0-1 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 1-0 in the Bengals’ games this season
- The OVER is 1-0 in the Chiefs’ games this season
- Joe Burrow is 3-1 overall against Patrick Mahomes
- Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chiefs are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 16-4 in the Chiefs' last 20 home games
Bears vs. Texans Betting Trends
- Houston went 11-8 in 2023
- Chicago finished with a 7-10 record in 2023
- Chicago was 8-7-2 ATS in 2023
- Houston was 10-9 ATS
- Houston was 7-3 at home last season
- Chicago went 2-7 when away
Falcons vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Eagles finished with an 11-6 record in 2023
- The Falcons finished 7-10
- Jalen Hurts is 18-8 in career home
- Eagles were just 7-9-2 ATS in 2023
- No team hit more overs when at home in 2023 than the Eagles (7-1)
Read More NFL Week 2 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published