NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 3 (49ers Continue to Dominate NFC West Opponents)
Giving you the best betting trends for all 16 NFL Week 3 games.
Week 3 of the NFL season is set to kickoff tonight when the New England Patriots head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets.
With this week's slate beginning tonight, it's time to place your bets. One strategy when deciding which teams to bet on is to take a look at the most significant betting trends for this week's matchups. If you want to check those trends out, you've come to the right place.
I'm going to give you the most significant betting trends for all 16 NFL games this week.
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The under has hit in the last four matchups between these two teams, dating back to 2022
- New England has covered in six of the last seven matchups dating back to 2021
- New England has covered the spread in both games this season
- The over has hit in both Jets games this season
Broncos vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Bucs are 2-0 against the spread so far this season.
- The Broncos are 1-1 against the spread so far this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in Denver’s games this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Bucs’ games this season.
- Tampa Bay is 1-0 ATS as a home favorite this season.
- The Broncos are 3-5 ATS as road underdogs under Sean Payton.
Giants vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the Giants' last 17 games
- Giants are 1-8 straight up in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 8-0 the last eight times the Giants have played AFC North opponents
- Browns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games
- Browns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Chargers vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 14-3 in the Chargers' last 17 games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chargers' last eight road games
- Chargers are 10-4 straight up in last 14 games against AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Steelers' last 18 games
Texans vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Vikings are 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five games vs. Texans
- Texans are 3-9-1 ATS the last 13 games they've been set as favorites
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games vs. NFC opponents
- Vikings are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games
- Vikings are 11-4 straight up in their last 15 games against AFC South opponents
Eagles vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Eagles are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games
- Eagles are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Saints
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Eagles' last five road games
- Saints are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Saints' last five games
Packers vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Packers 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Packers' last 11 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Packers' last eight road games
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games Week 3 games
- Titans are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the last eight games between these two teams
Bears vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Bears are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Bears' last 12 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Bears' last seven road games
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Colts' last nine games
- Colts are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC North opponents
Panthers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Panthers have lost 10 straight road games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Panthers' last 13 games
- Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Raiders are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight home games
Dolphins vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Dolphins are 0-2 against the spread this season
- The Seahawks are 0-1-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 2-0 in Seattle’s games this season
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Miami’s games this season
- The Seahawks are 0-1 ATS as home favorites this season
- Miami has not played a road game yet in 2024
Ravens vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 0-2 against the spread this season
- The Cowboys are 1-1 against the spread this season
- The Cowboys are 0-1 ATS and SU as home favorites
- The Ravens are 0-1 ATS and SU as road underdogs
- The OVER is 2-0 in the Ravens’ games this season
- The OVER is 2-0 in the Cowboys’ games this season
- Dallas has lost just two regular-season games at home since the 2022 season
Lions vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Lions are 1-1 against the spread this season
- The Cardinals are 2-0 against the spread this season
- The Cardinals have hit the OVER in both of their matchups this season
- The UNDER is 2-0 in the Lions’ two games this season
- The Cardinals are 1-0 against the spread at home
- Arizona was 5-3 against the spread as a home underdog in 2023
49ers vs. Rams Betting Trends
- 49ers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the 49ers' last 12 games
- 49ers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Rams
- 49ers are 12-1 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Rams' last 10 games
- Rams are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games vs. 49ers
Chiefs vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The Chiefs and the Falcons are each 1-1 ATS this year
- Both of the Chiefs games have gone over this season
- Both of the Falcons games have gone under
- Patrick Mahomes is 10-6 in Sunday Night games
- Kirk Cousins is 4-4 on Sunday Night
Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Bills are 2-0 ATS to open the season. They have been favorites in both games they won.
- The Jaguars are 0-2 ATS to open the season. They were underdogs in both.
- When these teams met in October 2023, the Bills won 25-20. The spread was -5.
- Josh Allen is just 3-5 career on Monday Night Football.
- Trevor Lawrence lost his only MNF start in 2023
Commanders vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Commanders are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Commanders' last 10 games
- Commanders are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games played in September
- Bengals are 13-4 straight up in their last 17 home games
- Bengals have won nine-straight games vs. NFC opponents
- Bengals are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Monday home games
