NFL Coach of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Mike Vrabel, Mike Macdonald Go Head-To-Head

Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald will be facing off in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday evening, and they’re also going head-to-head at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The NFL Coach of the Year will be one of several awards handed out on Thursday night, and it’d be shocking if one of the Super Bowl coaches didn’t win it.

Let’s take a look at the odds and who might take home the NFL Coach of the Year award at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

2025 NFL Coach of the Year Odds

Mike Vrabel: -400

Mike Macdonald: +450

Liam Coen: +950

Sean Payton: +5000

Ben Johnson: +10000

Kyle Shanahan: +30000

DeMeco Ryans: +30000

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Favored to win Coach of the Year

It’s safe to assume that the New England Patriots wouldn’t have had the success they did this season without Vrabel calling the shots.

Vrabel helped the Patriots go from worst to first in the AFC East, and they nearly won the top seed in the AFC after finishing the regular season 14-3.

There will be some detractors who will take points away from Vrabel due to the Patriots playing the weakest schedule in the league, but teams can only play who their schedule says, and it’s still impressive to take the AFC East crown away from Josh Allen and the Bills.

This was Vrabel’s first season in New England, which gives him a leg up in the voting. A first-year coach coming in and having a turnaround like the Patriots did is deserving to be the favorite for the NFL Coach of the Year.

Is Mike Macdonald a Live Underdog for Coach of the Year?

This was Mike Macdonald’s second year as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They went 10-7 in their first season under Macdonald, just missing the playoffs in the NFC.

Macdonald and the Seahawks were once again underdogs in the NFC West behind the Rams and 49ers, but they not only won the division, but the top seed in the conference to boot.

The Seahawks’ schedule was undoubtedly harder than the Patriots’, so Macdonald could earn some extra points with the voters for that. At these +450 odds, Macdonald might be my choice rather than laying the -400 on Vrabel.

Liam Coen’s Late Push for Coach of the Year

It’s probably a two-man race between the two Super Bowl head coaches, but you can’t completely count out Liam Coen. Coen turned the team around from 4-13 last year to 13-4 in his first year as head coach of the Jaguars, winning the AFC South in the process.

Coen helped unlock Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars gave the Bills a good scare as underdogs in the playoffs. He’d likely win it in another year, but is rightfully behind Vrabel and Macdonald in the NFL Coach of the Year odds this time around.

