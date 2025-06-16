NFL Coach of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Opens as the Early Favorite)
The NFL Coach of the Year award is bestowed upon someone who leads a team to significantly exceed preseason expectations. Every season offers new narratives and it’s all contextual, but a winning record that wasn’t projected and winning or competing for a division to make the playoffs is what turns heads.
So you’ll notice as you skim down the oddsboard, the more success the team had in the season prior, the longer the odds. The most favorable options are almost always first-year coaches, who have the opportunity to flip the script on whatever turmoil existed last year.
In 2024, Kevin O’Connell did just that with the Minnesota Vikings. They finished with a 14-3 record, which was the second-most in franchise history, and took the elite Detroit Lions to the very end in jockeying for claims on the ever-competitive NFC North division. This also all happened with a backup quarterback in Sam Darnold, who revived his career in the campaign even though the Vikings fell flat in the wild card round.
O’Connell opened at +2000, which were the sixth-longest odds amongst the top 11 coaches in the betting market.
Let’s look at our list of prices for 2025’s Coach of the Year futures market.
2025 NFL Coach of the Year Odds
- Ben Johnson +650
- Mike Vrabel +750
- Liam Coen +1000
- Aaron Glenn +1000
- Mike Macdonald +1300
- Pete Carroll +1400
- Dave Canales +1400
- Kyle Shanahan +2000
- Jim Harbaugh +2000
- Jonathan Gannon +2000
- Dan Campbell +2200
- Shane Steichen +2500
- Sean Payton +2500
- Matt LaFleur +2500
- Brian Schottenheimer +2500
- Brian Callahan +3000
- Raheem Morris +3000
- Kellen Moore +3000
- Mike Tomlin +3000
- Brian Daboll +3000
- Mike McDaniel +3000
- Sean McVay +3000
- Kevin Stefanski +4500
- Zac Taylor +4500
- Sean McDermott +5000
- Kevin O’Connell +5000
- Todd Bowles +5000
- Dan Quinn +5000
- DeMeco Ryans +5000
- Andy Reid +7500
- Nick Sirianni +7500
- John Harbaugh +7500
Ben Johnson is Favored to Win 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears new head coach, is currently the early favorite to win the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year award. He immediately became the bookmakers’ top pick upon being hired in January after he spent three seasons as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.
He opened around +800 at FanDuel and has shrunk down to + 650 since. That confidence stems from how he transformed a defunct Lions unit to one of the game’s most explosive operations.
Under Johnson’s direction, Detroit consistently ranked among the top five in total offense, leading the NFL in scoring in 2024 with an impressive 33.2 points per game, earning him the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Chicago’s decision to hire Johnson reflects their belief that he can replicate that offensive success with a team hungry for progress. The Bears haven't had a winning season since 2018 and went just 5-12 last year. They’re also in that cut-throat NFC North division, which only dramatizes the narrative for Johnson to gain admiration.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.