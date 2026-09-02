NFL Coach of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: John Harbaugh and Jesse Minter Top Odds List
In this story:
The opening kickoff of the 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, so it's time to take one last look at the awards market.
The NFL Coach of the Year race is a little bit clearer than some of the other awards. The winner has followed a similar resume in recent history. It typically goes to the coach of the team that improved the most from the previous season. Bonus points if the coach is in his first year with the team. Last year's winner, Mike Vrabel, is a perfect example of that.
That's why the three top names on the odds list to win the award this season are all coaches who are new faces within their organization.
Let's take a look at the top 15 names on the odds list heading into the 2026 campaign.
2026 NFL Coach of the Year Odds
- John Harbaugh +650
- Jesse Minter +850
- Kevin Stefanski +1400
- Brian Schottenheimer +1400
- Kellen Moore +1400
- Joe Brady +1500
- Ben Johnson +1500
- Robert Saleh +1600
- Klint Kubiak +1700
- Jim Harbaugh +1900
- Dan Campbell +2200
- Liam Coen +2200
- Kyle Shanahan +2200
- Aaron Glenn +2500
- Zac Taylor +2700
Harbaugh is set as the betting favorite at +650, an implied probability of 13.33%. When the Ravens released him this offseason because he failed to get the team over the hump in the Lamar Jackson era, he immediately became one of the most sought-after head coaches of the offseason. He ended up landing the gig with the New York Giants.
Harbaugh hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2013, but there's no doubt that he can change the culture of a franchise and raise their floor immediately. If the Giants can turn things around and make the playoffs, he'll be a strong finalist for the award. It would be Harbaugh's second career Coach of the Year award.
In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I gave out my pick to win Coach of the Year, Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans:
We know the recipe for Coach of the Year at this point. It's going to be a new coach who has taken over a bad team and then leads them to the playoffs, preferably a division title, in his first year. There are a few other names that fit that bill, like John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but I think it's Saleh taking over the Titans who has the best chance of taking a team from worst to first. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are both good, but not great, teams. The division is winnable if the Titans take a significant step forward under Saleh.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you will get $200 in bonus bets for five straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $1,000 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets