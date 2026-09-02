NFL Coach of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: John Harbaugh and Jesse Minter Top Odds List

The opening kickoff of the 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, so it's time to take one last look at the awards market.

The NFL Coach of the Year race is a little bit clearer than some of the other awards. The winner has followed a similar resume in recent history. It typically goes to the coach of the team that improved the most from the previous season. Bonus points if the coach is in his first year with the team. Last year's winner, Mike Vrabel, is a perfect example of that.

That's why the three top names on the odds list to win the award this season are all coaches who are new faces within their organization.

Let's take a look at the top 15 names on the odds list heading into the 2026 campaign.

2026 NFL Coach of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

John Harbaugh +650

Jesse Minter +850

Kevin Stefanski +1400

Brian Schottenheimer +1400

Kellen Moore +1400

Joe Brady +1500

Ben Johnson +1500

Robert Saleh +1600

Klint Kubiak +1700

Jim Harbaugh +1900

Dan Campbell +2200

Liam Coen +2200

Kyle Shanahan +2200

Aaron Glenn +2500

Zac Taylor +2700

Harbaugh is set as the betting favorite at +650, an implied probability of 13.33%. When the Ravens released him this offseason because he failed to get the team over the hump in the Lamar Jackson era, he immediately became one of the most sought-after head coaches of the offseason. He ended up landing the gig with the New York Giants.

Harbaugh hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2013, but there's no doubt that he can change the culture of a franchise and raise their floor immediately. If the Giants can turn things around and make the playoffs, he'll be a strong finalist for the award. It would be Harbaugh's second career Coach of the Year award.

In my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I gave out my pick to win Coach of the Year, Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans:

We know the recipe for Coach of the Year at this point. It's going to be a new coach who has taken over a bad team and then leads them to the playoffs, preferably a division title, in his first year. There are a few other names that fit that bill, like John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski, but I think it's Saleh taking over the Titans who has the best chance of taking a team from worst to first. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are both good, but not great, teams. The division is winnable if the Titans take a significant step forward under Saleh.

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