NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Aidan Hutchinson Opens as Slight Favorite in Crowded Market
For the first time since 2019, a defensive back was named Defensive Player of the Year. Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos was named the top defensive player for the 2024 season with Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett finished second and third in voting.
Defensive Player of the Year continues to be one of the most unpredictable award markets in the NFL but that's not going to stop us from looking at the opening odds to win the award for the 2025 campaign.
2025 Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Aidan Hutchinson +650
- Myles Garrett +700
- T.J. Watt +700
- Micah Parsons +700
- Will Anderson +1200
- Nick Bosa +1400
- Maxx Crosby +1600
- Jalen Carter +1600
- Jared Verse +2500
- Patrick Surtain +2800
- Trey Hendrickson +3000
- Joshua Hines-Allen +5000
- Quinyon Mitchell +5000
- Chris Jones +6000
- Fred Warner +6000
Trey Hendrickson Undervalued in Defensive Player of the Year Odds
It's shocking to me that the player who led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 and finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year, is 30-1 to win the award next season.
Whether or not Trey Hendrickson will be on the Cincinnati Bengals is yet to be determined as he's made it clear he wants to have a new contract before the start of the regular season, but the fact remains he'll be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL no matter what team he's on.
The 30-year-old has reached 17.5 sacks in two straight seasons while adding on two forced fumbles this past year. His play has trended in the right direction since joining the Bengals in 2021 and there's no reason to believe he'll slow down in 2025.
Pick: Trey Hendrickson +3000 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.