NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey Set as Favorites

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, which means sportsbooks across the country have released betting odds to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In a draft class that's loaded with defensive talent, it's anyone's guess who's going to win the award at the end of the 2026 campaign.

The first defensive player taken, David Bailey, is one of the two co-favorites to win the award, but you might be surprised to find out that the other player tied with the same odds wasn't selected until pick No. 15.

Let's take a look at the full list of odds.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rueben Bain Jr. +500

David Bailey +500

Arvell Reese +850

Caleb Downs +850

Mansoor Delane +900

Sonny Styles +1000

Akheem Mesidor +1300

CJ Allen +1900

Jacob Rodriguez +2200

Dillon Thieneman +2200

Malachi Lawrence +2700

Keldric Faulk +3300

D'Angelo Ponds +4000

Cashius Howell +4500

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren +4500

T.J. Parker +5000

Chris Johnson +5000

Colton Hood +5000

Anthony Hill Jr. +6000

Peter Woods +6000

Bryce Boettcher +7500

Jake Golday +7500

Jermod McCoy +7500

Gabe Jacas +7500

Caleb Banks +7500

Avieon Terrell +7500

R Mason Thomas +7500

Treydan Stukes +7500

Will Lee III +10000

Derrick Moore +10000

Keionte Scott +10000

Malik Muhammad +10000

Zion Young +10000

Chandler Rivers +10000

Devin Moore +10000

Max Llewellyn +10000

Tacario Davis +10000

Anthony Lucas +10000

Vincent Anthony Jr. +10000

A.J. Haulcy +10000

Josiah Trotter +10000

Kamari Ramsey +10000

Daylen Everette +10000

Kayden McDonald +10000

Brandon Cisse +10000

Caden Curry +10000

Dani Dennis-Sutton +10000

Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey Set as Cofavorites

Rueben Bain Jr. may not have been selected until the No. 15 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's expected to make an immediate impact in the NFC South. Not only is he one of the most explosive rookie pass-rushers, but he went to a Buccaneers team that has weapons that will take the pressure off Bain. Vita Vea is a handful for any offensive line, so teams likely won't have the tools to double-team Bain Jr. coming off the edge.

David Bailey entered the draft as the best defensive player in the class, according to plenty of experts. He'll immediately become the centerpiece of a New York Jets defense that needs a ton of help. He'll play on the opposite side of Will McDonald IV, who had eight sacks last season, so Bailey won't be without help on the defensive front.

In a division that includes Josh Allen and Drake Maye, having an elite pass rush is imperative for the Jets.

Other top names on the odds list include Arvell Reese (+850), Caleb Downs (+850), Mansoor Delane (+900), and Sonny Styles (+1000).

It's worth noting that the winner of the award last year was Carson Schwesinger, a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. That could mean this is an award that you may find some value in further down the odds list.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!