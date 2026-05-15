NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Rueben Bain Jr., David Bailey Set as Favorites
The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, which means sportsbooks across the country have released betting odds to win both Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
In a draft class that's loaded with defensive talent, it's anyone's guess who's going to win the award at the end of the 2026 campaign.
The first defensive player taken, David Bailey, is one of the two co-favorites to win the award, but you might be surprised to find out that the other player tied with the same odds wasn't selected until pick No. 15.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Rueben Bain Jr. +500
- David Bailey +500
- Arvell Reese +850
- Caleb Downs +850
- Mansoor Delane +900
- Sonny Styles +1000
- Akheem Mesidor +1300
- CJ Allen +1900
- Jacob Rodriguez +2200
- Dillon Thieneman +2200
- Malachi Lawrence +2700
- Keldric Faulk +3300
- D'Angelo Ponds +4000
- Cashius Howell +4500
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren +4500
- T.J. Parker +5000
- Chris Johnson +5000
- Colton Hood +5000
- Anthony Hill Jr. +6000
- Peter Woods +6000
- Bryce Boettcher +7500
- Jake Golday +7500
- Jermod McCoy +7500
- Gabe Jacas +7500
- Caleb Banks +7500
- Avieon Terrell +7500
- R Mason Thomas +7500
- Treydan Stukes +7500
- Will Lee III +10000
- Derrick Moore +10000
- Keionte Scott +10000
- Malik Muhammad +10000
- Zion Young +10000
- Chandler Rivers +10000
- Devin Moore +10000
- Max Llewellyn +10000
- Tacario Davis +10000
- Anthony Lucas +10000
- Vincent Anthony Jr. +10000
- A.J. Haulcy +10000
- Josiah Trotter +10000
- Kamari Ramsey +10000
- Daylen Everette +10000
- Kayden McDonald +10000
- Brandon Cisse +10000
- Caden Curry +10000
- Dani Dennis-Sutton +10000
Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey Set as Cofavorites
Rueben Bain Jr. may not have been selected until the No. 15 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's expected to make an immediate impact in the NFC South. Not only is he one of the most explosive rookie pass-rushers, but he went to a Buccaneers team that has weapons that will take the pressure off Bain. Vita Vea is a handful for any offensive line, so teams likely won't have the tools to double-team Bain Jr. coming off the edge.
David Bailey entered the draft as the best defensive player in the class, according to plenty of experts. He'll immediately become the centerpiece of a New York Jets defense that needs a ton of help. He'll play on the opposite side of Will McDonald IV, who had eight sacks last season, so Bailey won't be without help on the defensive front.
In a division that includes Josh Allen and Drake Maye, having an elite pass rush is imperative for the Jets.
Other top names on the odds list include Arvell Reese (+850), Caleb Downs (+850), Mansoor Delane (+900), and Sonny Styles (+1000).
It's worth noting that the winner of the award last year was Carson Schwesinger, a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. That could mean this is an award that you may find some value in further down the odds list.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets