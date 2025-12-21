NFL MVP Odds: Caleb Williams Jumps Into Top Four After Comeback Win vs. Packers
A thrilling NFC North battle on Saturday night has shaken up the latest odds to win the NFL's MVP award this season.
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears came back to beat the Green Bay Packers in overtime, moving to 11-4 in the 2025 season. That win has the Bears in the driver's seat to win the NFC North with two games to play, as Green Bay (9-5-1) and Detroit (8-6) are both multiple games behind in the win column.
Williams threw a game-winning score to DJ Moore in overtime, and he finished Week 16 with 250 yards and two scores, along with 30 rushing yards on three carries. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft saw his MVP odds spike as a result, although he remains outside the top group to win the award at this point in the regular season.
Here's a look at the latest MVP odds -- and Williams' case -- ahead of Sunday's action in Week 16.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
- Matthew Stafford: -250
- Drake Maye: +350
- Josh Allen: +425
- Caleb Williams: +7500
- Sam Darnold: +8000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Justin Herbert: +12000
- Trevor Lawrence: +15000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +15000
Caleb Williams Makes Major Jump in NFL MVP Odds
Prior to Week 16, Williams was +9000 to win the NFL MVP award this season, but he has flipped the script with the Bears in the driver's seat to win the NFC North and potentially clinch the No. 2 seed (or better) in the conference.
Williams has moved up to +7500 to win the league MVP, putting him at fourth in the odds. He's well behind Matthew Stafford (-250), Drake Maye (+350) and Josh Allen (+425), but Williams belongs in the conversation -- even as a long shot -- for his play this season.
The Bears quarterback has led his team to an 11-4 record, a massive turnaround from the 2024 season. Williams has completed just 57.8 percent of his passes, which likely crushes his MVP case, but he's thrown for 3,400 yards, 23 scores and just six picks. He also has 71 carries for 369 yards and three scores on the ground.
Williams is tied for the league lead in fourth quarter comebacks (five) and he has orchestrated five game-winning drives in his second season.
While the MVP award may be out of reach, there's no doubt that Williams is staking his claim as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, and potentially the best from the lauded 2024 NFL Draft Class.
The Bears close out the regular season with games against San Francisco and Detroit, two teams in the mix for a playoff spot. With two wins, Williams would have a compelling case in the MVP conversation, especially if the Bears end up with the top seed in the conference.
