NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Tanking, Dak Prescott Rises in MVP Market
Thanksgiving Day in the NFL brought a ton of shocking games, including two outright upsets, that have shifted the MVP market in the 2025 season.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys upset the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the second game of the day while Joe Burrow returned to action with a bang on Thursday night, knocking off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as a 7-point underdog.
Those two games have had a profound impact on the latest MVP odds in the NFL, as the Chiefs and Ravens both fell to 6-6 in the 2025 season, knocking Mahomes and Jackson back in the MVP conversation.
After Week 12, Mahomes was still a contender in the latest odds, sitting at +2500 (fifth in the odds) to win the MVP. Jackson, who missed time with a hamstring injury earlier in the season was much further back at +10000 -- tied with Prescott.
Now, these odds have completely flipped.
Mahomes played pretty well on Thanksgiving, throwing for 261 yards and four scores against Dallas, but he was outdueled by Prescott, who threw for 320 yards, two scores and a pick. The Kansas City defense could not stop Dallas in the fourth quarter, and Prescott made a pair of impressive plays to give Dallas a lead it would not relinquish late in the fourth.
As a result, oddsmakers moved Mahomes from +2500 to +3000 to win MVP while Prescott's odds were cut in half from +10000 to +5000. Dak remains a long shot to win the MVP, but at 6-5-1, Dallas has a real shot to get into the playoffs in the NFC.
Meanwhile, Jackson appears to be completely out of the MVP race at +12000. He did not throw or run for a score in a blowout loss at home to Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, and he's really struggled in recent weeks despite leading the Ravens to four wins in a row once he returned from his hamstring injury.
Overall in this market, Matthew Stafford (-215) remains the odds-on favorite to win MVP with Drake Maye (+200) sitting as the closest contender. No other player has shorter than +1800 odds entering Week 13.
Here's a look at how the MVP market looks after Thanksgiving's games, and it could look even more different after Friday's matchup between Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams in the Chicago Bears-Philadelphia Eagles clash on Black Friday.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
- Matthew Stafford: -215
- Drake Maye: +200
- Jonathan Taylor: +1800
- Josh Allen: +2200
- Patrick Mahomes: +3000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +4000
- Sam Darnold: +4500
- Jordan Love: +4500
- Jalen Hurts: +4500
- Daniel Jones: +5000
- Dak Prescott: +5000
- Caleb Williams: +7500
- Justin Herbert: +7500
- Bo Nix: +9000
- Jared Goff: +10000
- Lamar Jackson:+12000
- Baker Mayfield: +15000
