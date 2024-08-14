NFL Odds for Every Preseason Week 2 Game (Will Underdogs Thrive Again?)
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a standalone game.
It's one of 16 games in Week 2 of the preseason and underdogs have thrived so far, going 11-6 against the spread through the first 17 preseason games.
Not only that, but the UNDER has hit in 12 of those games.
There's a chance that we see more starters in action for several teams this week, but betting on the preseason can be volatile depending upon the playing time for each squad's best players.
We've got a one-stop shop with odds for every game for bettors looking to evaluate the slate for preseason Week 2.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-108)
- Patriots -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +120
- Patriots: -142
Total
- 36 (Over -108/Under -112)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Falcons +1.5 (-110)
- Ravens -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Falcons: +105
- Ravens: -125
Total
- 37 (Over -108/Under -112)
New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants +3 (-112)
- Texans -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Giants: +140
- Texans: -166
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bengals +6 (-108)
- Bears -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +220
- Bears: -270
Total
- 36.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions +6.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lions: +235
- Chiefs: -290
Total
- 39 (Over -108/Under -112)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vikings +3.5 (-108)
- Browns -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +164
- Browns: -198
Total
- 37 (Over -108/Under -112)
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills +4.5 (-112)
- Steelers -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills: +180
- Steelers: -218
Total
- 36 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jets -3.5 (-108)
- Panthers +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Jets: -180
- Panthers: +150
Total
- 31.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +3.5 (-110)
- Colts -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +160
- Colts: -192
Total
- 37 (Over -108/Under -112)
Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +1 (-108)
- Dolphins -1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +105
- Dolphins: -125
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -1 (+105)
- Titans +1 (-125)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -110
- Titans: -110
Total
- 35 (Over -112/Under -108)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams +1 (-112)
- Chargers -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rams: +105
- Chargers: -125
Total
- 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +3 (-108)
- Jaguars -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +150
- Jaguars: -180
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +6.5 (-108)
- Raiders -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +245
- Raiders: -305
Total
- 39.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints -2.5 (-115)
- 49ers +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints: -148
- 49ers: +124
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers +7 (-110)
- Broncos -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: +260
- Broncos: -325
Total
39 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.