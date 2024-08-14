SI

NFL Odds for Every Preseason Week 2 Game (Will Underdogs Thrive Again?)

Breaking down the odds for every Week 2 matchup in the NFL preseason.

Peter Dewey

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night with Drake Maye and the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a standalone game.

It's one of 16 games in Week 2 of the preseason and underdogs have thrived so far, going 11-6 against the spread through the first 17 preseason games.

Not only that, but the UNDER has hit in 12 of those games.

There's a chance that we see more starters in action for several teams this week, but betting on the preseason can be volatile depending upon the playing time for each squad's best players.

We've got a one-stop shop with odds for every game for bettors looking to evaluate the slate for preseason Week 2.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Eagles +2.5 (-108) 
  • Patriots -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Eagles: +120
  • Patriots: -142

Total

  • 36 (Over -108/Under -112)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Falcons +1.5 (-110) 
  • Ravens -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Falcons: +105 
  • Ravens: -125

Total

  • 37 (Over -108/Under -112) 

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Giants +3 (-112) 
  • Texans -3 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Giants: +140 
  • Texans: -166

Total

  • 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Bengals +6 (-108) 
  • Bears -6 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Bengals: +220 
  • Bears: -270

Total

  • 36.5 (Over -112/Under -108) 

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Lions +6.5 (-108)
  • Chiefs -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Lions: +235 
  • Chiefs: -290

Total

  • 39 (Over -108/Under -112) 

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Vikings +3.5 (-108) 
  • Browns -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Vikings: +164 
  • Browns: -198

Total

  • 37 (Over -108/Under -112) 

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Bills +4.5 (-112) 
  • Steelers -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Bills: +180 
  • Steelers: -218

Total

  • 36 (Over -110/Under -110) 

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Jets -3.5 (-108) 
  • Panthers +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Jets: -180 
  • Panthers: +150

Total

  • 31.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Cardinals +3.5 (-110) 
  • Colts -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals: +160
  • Colts: -192 

Total

  • 37 (Over -108/Under -112) 

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Commanders +1 (-108) 
  • Dolphins -1 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Commanders: +105 
  • Dolphins: -125

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Seahawks -1 (+105) 
  • Titans +1 (-125)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks: -110 
  • Titans: -110

Total

  • 35 (Over -112/Under -108) 

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Rams +1 (-112) 
  • Chargers -1 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Rams: +105 
  • Chargers: -125

Total

  • 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Buccaneers +3 (-108) 
  • Jaguars -3 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers: +150  
  • Jaguars: -180

Total

  • 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110) 

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Cowboys +6.5 (-108) 
  • Raiders -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys: +245 
  • Raiders: -305

Total

  • 39.5 (Over -108/Under -112) 

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Saints -2.5 (-115) 
  • 49ers +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Saints: -148 
  • 49ers: +124

Total

  •  38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Packers +7 (-110) 
  • Broncos -7 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Packers: +260 
  • Broncos: -325

Total

39 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting