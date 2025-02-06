NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Saquon Barkley Heavily Favored
Prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL will announce its season-long awards on Thursday night, including the Offensive Player of the Year.
The finalists for the award include Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Joe Burrow. It's interesting that just three teams are represented, and it just goes to show how dominant the Cincinnati Bengals' passing game was and the Baltimore Ravens' offense was in the 2024 regular season.
Here's a look at the where the odds for this award closed at when the regular season ended.
Closing NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley: -5000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +2200
- Lamar Jackson: +3500
- Derrick Henry: +4000
- Joe Burrow: +4000
Saquon Barkley Favored to Win Offensive Player of the Year
Based on these odds, Barkley is a virtual lock to win Offensive Player of the Year. At -5000, Barkley has an implied probability of 98.04 percent to win the first OPOY of his career.
The Eagles running back has helped lead his team to the Super Bowl this season, and he put up elite numbers in the 2024 season, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 scores (averaging 5.8 yards per carry).
Barkley also passed up a chance to break the single-season rushing yards record, sitting out Philly's Week 18 game with the No. 2 seed already locked up.
Chase is the next closest contender after he led the NFL in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving scores (17) in the 2024 season.
