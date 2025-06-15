NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Saquon Barkley Favored to Go Back-to-Back)
We have seen a split in the NFL awards over the past decade. The "MVP" award has turned into the "Best QB" award, while the "Offensive Player of the Year" award has become the "Best Non-QB" award. If a running back was ever going to win MVP, it was going to be Saquon Barkley last season, who ranked for 2,005 yards, 13 touchdowns, and added 33 receptions for 278 and two touchdowns through the air.
While he didn't win NFL MVP, he was named the Offensive Player of the Year in a landslide.
As we inch closer to the 2025 season, sportsbooks across the internet have released odds to win the award, and Barkley finds himself as the betting favorite to be given the nod for the second straight season.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley +550
- Ja'Marr Chase +900
- Jahmyr Gibbs +1300
- Derrick Henry +1400
- Justin Jefferson +1400
- Nico Collins +1400
- Puka Nacua +1600
- CeeDee Lamb +1800
- Bijan Robinson +2000
- Christian McCaffrey +2500
- Amon-Ra St. Brown +2800
- Tyreek Hill +3500
- Malik Nabers +3500
- Brian Thomas Jr. +4000
- Drake London +4000
- Jonathan Taylor +4000
- De'Von Achane +4000
- A.J. Brown +4000
- Joe Burrow +5000
- Bucky Irving +5000
- Kyren Williams +5000
- Josh Jacobs +5000
- Jayden Daniels +5000
- Lamar Jackson +5000
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba +5000
- Josh Allen +5000
- Brock Bowers +5000
- Ashton Jeanty +5000
Barkley Set as OPOY Favorite
The Eagles are set to return the majority of their offense, which leads me, and the oddsmakers, to believe that Barkley is poised for another massive season. Another year under the Eagles' offense will do nothing but benefit him in 2025, and barring injury, he is going to be in contention for Offensive Player of the Year no matter what.
At +550, he has an implied probability of 15.38% of winning the award for the second straight season. We haven't seen a back-to-back winner of the award since Marshall Faulk won it with the St. Louis Rams in three straight seasons from 1999-2000.
