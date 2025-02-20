NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Saquon Barkley Opens as Favorite Over Jahmyr Gibbs
The Super Bowl was just a couple of weeks ago but sportsbooks across the country are already releasing odds for the 2024-25 NFL season.
One of the betting markets we can already attack is the odds to be named Offensive Player of the Year. Saquon Barkley ran away with the award, both literally and figuratively, last season and the Eagles' running back is now favored to win it in back-to-back seasons.
There hasn't been a back-to-back winner of the award since Marshall Faulk won it in three straight years from 1999-2001.
2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley +500
- Jahmyr Gibbs +1000
- Ja'Marr Chase +1100
- Bijan Robinson +1200
- Derrick Henry +1400
- Justin Jefferson +1600
- Puka Nacua +1600
- CeeDee Lamb +1800
- Christian McCaffrey +1800
- Amon-Ra St. Brown +2000
- Josh Jacobs +2000
- Nico Collins +2200
- Tyreek Hill +2500
- Jonathan Taylor +2800
- James Cook +3000
- Lamar Jackson +3000
- Malik Nabers +3000
Jahmyr Gibbs is Strong Candidate for Offensive Player of the Year
Even if you think Barkley has a good chance of winning the award next year, I think we can agree there's likely better value somewhere else on the odds list. I'm taking a look at the name below Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs.
Only three running backs averaged over 5.5 yards per carry this year; Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Gibbs.
Many people were concerned that his production would fall off when David Montgomery was injured, but he proved to thrive when given a higher work load. He also proved to be an even bigger receiving threat than Barkley, hauling in 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
Montgomery still has a role to play in the Lions offense, but Detroit would be smart to start giving Gibbs the bulk of the carries moving forward. If they do, I expect him to be in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year deep into the 2025 season.
Pick: Jahmyr Gibbs +1000 via BetMGM
