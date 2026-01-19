NFL Opening Odds for Conference Championship Games (Patriots, Seahawks Favored)

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line this coming Sunday, as the AFC and NFC title games are set.

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are favored to reach the Super Bowl out of the AFC, but they'll be on the road against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. Denver lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to a broken ankle in their win over the Buffalo Bills, and oddsmakers think that will end their season.

Denver turns to Jarrett Stidham for the AFC title game, but it is dead last out of the four remaining teams in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks absolutely dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, and they're favored at home in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the third meeting between these teams this season, as the divisional rivals had games decided by two points and one point in the regular season with the road team winning each matchup.

Los Angeles advanced to the NFC title game on Sunday night by knocking off the Chicago Bears in overtime. While L.A. blew a late lead, the defense also came up with a huge interception in overtime to help Matthew Stafford and company secure the win.

The Seahawks and Rams are No. 1 and No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl while New England is a clear No. 3 and Denver is a distant fourth with Nix out.

With just three games left in the NFL season, let's dive into the opening odds for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

NFL Odds for AFC and NFC Championship Games

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 3 p.m. EST

New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Patriots -5.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

A road favorite in the AFC title game?

The Patriots are now the clear favorite to reach the Super Bowl out of the AFC, sitting at +250 to win the Super Bowl while being favored to win this game at -270.

Drake Maye hasn't been great in the playoffs -- he turned the ball over a few times against Houston -- but he's the clear superior option over Stidham in this game. Denver's defense forced five Buffalo turnovers in the divisional round, but it may need to do more than that in the AFC title game with Nix out.

This game started with the Patriots as 4.5-point favorites, but it quickly moved to 5.5 with a ton of bets coming in on the New England side. It's really hard to make an argument for the Broncos to win this game, unless Stidham does his best Nick Foles impression.

There's a good chance this line continues to move towards New England as Sunday approaches.

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 6:30 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-112)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The trilogy!

These have been two of the best teams in the NFL all season long, and they entered the playoffs as the top two teams in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Now, Seattle is set as a slight favorite in this postseason matchup after it cruised through the divisional round.

The Seahawks and Rams have seen their games come down to the wire this season, and taking the points may not be a bad strategy because of that. Still, Seattle has been the far better team since their last meeting, and it deserves to be favored at home.

I think the key in this game for the Rams will be at quarterback, as there is a clear advantage with Matthew Stafford over the suddenly banged up Sam Darnold (oblique). If the Rams can force Darnold to win the game for Seattle, it may work in their favor.

Still, the Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play) may be the single-best unit left in the playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

