NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 Prop Bets for Week 18 (Bet on Derrick Henry in AFC North Title Game)
The final week of the NFL regular season is finally here, so let's do our best to take advantage of the last full week of games before we move on to the playoffs.
Betting on player props can be a tough challenge in Week 18. With most of the games being meaningless, how many starters will end up playing is a mystery, and as a result, sportsbooks post limited player props in those matchups. The good news is, I've still found 10 that I love for this weekend's action, so let's dive into them.
NFL Week 18 Player Props
10) Bryce Young OVER 19.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Bryce Young took advantage of that two weeks ago when he ran for 20 yards on four carries against them. Young has now run for 20+ yards in four straight games, so let's bet on him reaching that mark again in this pivotal NFC South game on Saturday.
9) Christian McCaffrey UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Christian McCaffrey has racked up plenty of yards this season, but he hasn't been extremely effective, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. He has eclipsed 100 yards in two straight games, but now he has to face arguably the best run defense in the NFL on Saturday night. The Seahawks allow the fewest yards per carry at 3.7 and they also lead the NFL in opponent rush EPA and rank third in opponent rush success rate. The 49ers would be smart to get McCaffrey involved in the passing game instead of handing him the ball.
8) Cam Ward OVER 191.5 Passsing Yards (-114)
The Titans' season may be over, but Cam Ward has quietly hit his stride in recent weeks. He has thrown for 228+ yards in two straight games. The Titans' offense has a whole has started to figure things out in the final stretch of the season. Ward is going to want to enter his first offseason with some momentum, so let's bet on him to reach at least 192 yards on Sunday.
7) Juwan Johnson UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-114)
Few teams have defended tight ends as effectively as the Atlanta Falcons this season. They have allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to opposing tight ends, so if that trend continues on Sunday, Juwan Johnson could have a quiet game for the Saints.
6) Luther Burden III Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Luther Burden III has been on fire for the Bears of late. Over his last two games, he has combined for 14 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown. Now, with Rome Odunze likely out again and the Bears fighting for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, he's likely to be the primary target is a banged-up Lions' secondary that has been horrific this season. The Lions have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. That should set Burden up to have another big game, and I love his odds at +130 to find the end zone.
5) Chris Oladokun OVER 137.5 Passing Yards (-114)
I think Chris Oladokun has been impressive in his two starts. He hasn't thrown for many yards, but he was surprisingly effective against one of the best secondaries in the NFL last week. My only concern about this bet is whether or not the Chiefs will ask him to throw the ball enough for him to reach this total. Still, 138 or more yards through the air isn't much to ask for, and he gets to face arguably the worst team in the league, the Raiders. Let Oladokun cook.
4) Sam Darnold OVER 240.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The San Francisco 49ers' secondary is one of the worst in the league. They allow 235.6 passing yards per game, 6.8 yards per throw, and they rank 24th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. That should set Sam Darnold up to have a big game on Saturday night as the Seahawks try to lock up the NFC West and the No. 1 seed in the conference.
3) Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+200)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to defend tight ends this season. They have allowed the fourth most receptions and receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends. That could mean big things for Mark Andrews, who will be more than happy to see Lamar Jackson back on the field. This is a great bet at 2-1 odds.
2) Derrick Henry OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Derrick Henry is always at his best in December and January. Throughout his career, he has averaged 5.22 yards per carry and 93.7 yards per game in December, which is 10 yards more per game than any other monthly average. That trend has continued in his limited action in January, averaging 6.06 yards per carry in his five January games. With Lamar Jackson hurt, the Ravens might just ride Henry to an AFC North title.
1) Rico Dowdle OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
No team has given up more receiving yards to opposing running backs than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Five different running backs have recorded 50+ receiving yards against them this season, and on Saturday, we need Dowdle to record just 18 or more. Dowdle has been used as a receiver out of the back field frequently of late, including recording a combined seven receptions in his last two games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
