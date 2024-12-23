NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team Ahead of Week 17 (Who Will Clinch AFC Wild Card Spots?)
We have just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL season and there are only a small handful of teams who still have a shot at making the playoffs.
If you're a fan of one of the teams in contention and want to know their true chances of making the playoffs, the best place to look is the betting market. Let's take a look at the latest odds to make the playoffs in each conference.
Odds to Make the NFL Playoffs
AFC Playoff Odds
Already clinched:
- Chiefs
- Bills
- Steelers
- Texans
- Ravens
In the Hunt:
- Chargers -4000 (97.56% implied probability)
- Broncos -350 (77.78%)
- Colts +550 (15.38%)
- Bengals +550 (15.38%)
- Dolphins +1100 (8.33%)
For the Colts, Bengals, and Dolphins to have any hope of making the playoffs, they need the Chargers and/or the Broncos to lose their final two games. The Chargers will likely win at least one considering their final two games will be against the lowly Patriots and Raiders. The Broncos have a more challenging final two games against the Bengals and Chiefs.
If the Broncos lose to the Bengals and Chiefs, the Colts will likely get the final playoff spot based on the tiebreaker if the three other teams in contention win both their final two games.
NFC Playoff Odds
Already clinched:
- Lions
- Eagles
- Vikings
In the hunt:
- Rams (-700 to win NFC West)
- Packers
- Commanders
- Falcons (+110 to win NFC South)
- Buccaneers (-135 to win NFC South)
- Seahawks (+450 to win NFC West)
With the Packers still set to place on Monday night, we won't know the true odds of how the wild card race will shake out until we know the result of their game against the Saints. Even if they lose as big underdogs to the Saints, they'll need to win just one of their final two games to clinch a playoff berth. The same goes for the Commanders, who need to beat the Falcons and/or Cowboys to lock up a postseason spot.
That means the most likely playoff-clinching scenario for the other four teams in the hunt is to win their respective divisions. The Falcons and Rams control their own destiny, meaning the Buccaneers and Seahawks need some help to make the playoffs.
The Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game in Week 17 will have massive playoff ramifications.
