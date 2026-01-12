NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Divisional Round (Bills, Bears Rise)
What a wild card weekend!
Four of the five matchups so far were decided by one possession, giving bettors a ton of late sweats -- especially for moneyline bettors -- and some action-packed finishes.
We won't have a repeat champion in the NFL this season, as the Philadelphia Eagles were upset by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, one of several underdogs to win. San Francisco, Buffalo (which moved to an underdog on Sunday) and Chicago all won to advance to the divisional round.
That has set up some intriguing games in the divisional round, although one of them is undecided. The winner of the Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Monday night will take on the New England Patriots in the divisional round.
There are only nine teams still alive, and only eight will get a chance to play in the next round to continue their quest for the Lombardi Trophy. There has been a ton of odds movement as a result, including the Bills and Josh Allen moving to the top spot in the odds to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC.
Plus, we'll see the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks face off for the second time in three weeks, this time with an NFC title game berth up for grabs. With so much at stake, is there value in betting on some teams to win it all?
Each week I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down with just one divisional round matchup undecided!
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Seattle Seahawks (+275) LW: No. 1
Seattle remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it stays in the No. 1 spot with a date with the 49ers looming in the divisional round.
The Seahawks defense dominated San Francisco in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line, and the 49ers suffered another major injury, losing George Kittle to a torn Achilles on Sunday.
Brock Purdy has been a little turnover prone as of late (he threw two picks against Philly) which could help the Seahawks advance.
2. New England Patriots (+600) LW: No. 2
Drake Maye and the Patriots didn't get going on offense until late, but their defense dominated the Chargers in the wild card round.
Maye made some huge plays with his legs, and the Patriots survived a couple of turnovers to set up a matchup with the winner of the Steelers-Texans matchup in the divisional round.
New England should be heavily favored in that game.
3. Buffalo Bills (+600) LW: No. 7
Well, well, well.
Josh Allen did Josh Allen things, willing the Bills to a road win over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Allen continuously made big plays with his arm and legs, and he has moved the Bills from +1000 to +550 to win the Super Bowl.
4. Los Angeles Rams (+300) LW: No. 4
It wasn't pretty, but Matthew Stafford and the Rams held on to beat the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round, setting up a road date with the Bears.
Chicago's defense is beatable through the air, but the Rams have to improve defensively themselves if they want to come through to win the Super Bowl. Even with a shaky showing against Carolina, the Rams moved to +300 to win it all.
5. Denver Broncos (+700) LW: No. 3
Denver drops from the No. 3 spot in these rankings, as it has a tough divisional round draw against Buffalo.
Josh Allen knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs in the wild card round last season, and oddsmakers have set the Bills as slight favorites in this matchup. Denver has just one home loss all season, but can it win with the lesser quarterback (Bo Nix) in the postseason?
6. San Francisco 49ers (+1700) LW: No. 9
The 49ers keep weathering the storm, bouncing back from a brutal injury to George Kittle to upset the defending champion Eagles in the wild card round.
Brock Purdy made some huge throws when it was needed most, and this sets up a rematch with the Seahawks in the divisional round, San Fran is hoping to get Ricky Pearsall back for that game, as it could use another weapon against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
7. Chicago Bears (+1700) LW: No. 11
How many times can the Bears do this?
Chicago won again despite trailing in the final two minutes, and it's now +1700 to win the Super Bowl heading into the divisional round against the Rams.
Caleb Williams made a ton of clutch throws in the fourth quarter against Green Bay, and he may be able to move this offense against a Rams defense that was torched by Bryce Young on Saturday.
8. Houston Texans (+1300) LW: No. 8
Houston is favored to win on the road against the Steelers in the wild card round.
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500) LW: No. 12
Pittsburgh is a home underdog in the wild card round, but Aaron Rodgers has a ton of postseason experience that should help Pittsburgh. Want a crazy stat?
The Steelers are an NFL-best 23-9-3 against the spread as a home underdog under Mike Tomlin, going 20-15 straight up in those matchups.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.