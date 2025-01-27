NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Super Bowl LIX (Chiefs Favored to 3-Peat)
When it comes to Super Bowls, it doesn't get much better than this.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl LIX -- a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
If there's one way to describe this matchup, it's history.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team ever to three-peat, and in the process, they've become the first team ever to reach the Super Bowl in five out of six seasons.
As Mahomes continues his chase for the G.O.A.T. title (and he'll do it with Tom Brady calling the game), Andy Reid is looking to show his former team -- the Eagles -- why they messed up in ever letting him go.
On the Philly side, this is the ultimate chance for redemption. After losing Super Bowl LVII, Philly got off to a great start in the 2023 season before falling flat down the stretch and in the playoffs. This season, it's been a different story.
The Eagles shook off a 2-2 start to win the NFC East, and they ripped through the playoff with wins over Green Bay, Los Angeles, and Washington. Running back Saquon Barkley has become the biggest playmaking threat in the NFL, and Philly's defense has been elite all season long.
But can it stop the Mahomes magic?
As of now, oddsmakers aren't sold. The Chiefs have opened up as 1.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LIX at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -125 to win (an implied probability of 55.56 percent.
As I've done every week this season, I'm going to power rank the remaining teams to win the Super Bowl -- based on their odds. It just so happens that we're finally down to the final two.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-125) Last Week: No. 1
What more can we say about the Chiefs? They keep finding ways to win, and they've done it even when they're not favored by a lot. When favored by three points or less -- or set as an underdog -- Patrick Mahomes is 9-1 straight up and 9-1 against the spread.
Sadly for Eagles fans, this spread falls in that category.
Kansas City has one of the league's best defenses, but Mahomes is the ultimate X-Factor. He turned in another vintage showing in the AFC title game to beat Buffalo, and now he's one game away from NFL history.
As I've said all season long, until someone knocks off the Chiefs, they're going to be No. 1 in the rankings. The odds for Super Bowl LIX only confirm that feeling.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+105) LW: No. 2
Philly's running game has been the driving force in this Super Bowl run, with Barkley and Jalen Hurts gashing teams time and time again on the ground.
But can the Eagles do that against a Kansas City defense that allowed just 4.1 yards per carry in the regular season?
The Eagles need Landon Dickerson and Came Jurgens -- two starting offensive linemen -- healthy for Super Bowl LIX (they will have two weeks to be ready) if they're going to pull off this upset.
In Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles actually entered the game as favorites against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Now, things have flipped. Does Philly use that underdog mentality to end Kansas City's reign of terror?
The betting odds say they won't, but at +105, Philly still has an implied probability of 48.78 percent to get it done.
