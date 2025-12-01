NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 14 (Bears Rise, Pats No. 1?)
Thanksgiving week in the NFL did not disappoint!
All 32 teams were in action, and there were a ton of upsets, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears all winning outright as underdogs on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
That has shaken up the top of this week's NFL power rankings, as the No. 1 team -- the Los Angeles Rams -- also went down to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. That means we have a new No. 1 heading into Monday night's New England Patriots-New York Giants clash!
In the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars took over the top spot with another Indianapolis Colts loss, while the Houston Texans are surging in the playoff picture. Meanwhile, presumed contenders like Kansas City, Baltimore (both 6-6) and Detroit are all fighting for their playoff lives with a few weeks to go in the regular season.
Will we see a surprise team in the postseason? It's becoming very possible, especially since the Bears now have the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 13 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. New England Patriots (+1100) LW: No. 3
The Patriots are 10-2 and could remain atop the AFC with a win over the Giants in Week 13 on Monday night. New England has the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
2. Los Angeles Rams (+450) LW: No. 1
An ugly, turnover-laden loss by the Rams drops them from the No. 1 spot, as they were unable to hold the Panthers on Sunday. L.A. remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +450.
3. Denver Broncos (+1000) LW: No. 4
A Nik Bonitto deflection on a 2-point try in overtime helped Denver move to 10-2 (and atop the AFC for the time being) on Sunday night.
The Broncos have won a ton of close games, and they're in the driver's seat to win the AFC West -- and earn a top-two seed in the conference -- with just five games to play.
4. Seattle Seahawks (+650) LW: No. 6
Seattle is now 9-3 in the 2025 season, and it's second in the odds to win the Super Bowl (behind only the Rams). The Seahawks shut out the Vikings with a dominant defensive showing on Sunday, and they're right back in the NFC West race after L.A. lost in Week 13.
5. Green Bay Packers (+950) LW: No. 5
Jordan Love and the Packers have a chance to take first place in the NFC North against the Chicago Bears in Week 14, and they went from +1200 to +950 to win the Super Bowl after beating Detroit on Thanksgiving.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 2
It may be time to worry about the Eagles, who lost to the Bears on Black Friday and were destroyed on the ground. Philly is still one of the top teams in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but it has lost back-to-back games and has looked disjointed for most of the season.
7. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 12
Buffalo ran all over the Steelers on Sunday to move to 8-4 in the 2025 season. Buffalo is just the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but nobody wants to see Josh Allen in the wild card round in the playoffs.
8. Chicago Bears (+4000) LW: No. 13
Caleb Williams and the Bears are for real. At 9-3, Chicago is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and it upset Philly in Week 13.
Chicago moved from +7000 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl after Friday's win.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2200) LW: No. 11
The 49ers are 9-4 entering their bye week after beating the Browns (and covering) in Cleveland on Sunday. San Francisco could be a frisky team in the wild card round, especially if it gets matched up with the NFC South winner.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) LW: No. 14
Jacksonville is now the No. 1 team in the AFC South, and it has a crucial tiebreaker over Kansas City in the AFC playoff picture.
Trusting Trevor Lawrence to win a Super Bowl is tough to justify given all of his ups and downs, but the Jags have jumped from +5000 to +2800 to win it all this season.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+5000) LW: No. 15
The Chargers are building a rock-solid playoff case by beating the Raiders in Week 13 to move to 8-4. Los Angeles has a huge matchup with the Eagles approaching on Monday night, although it may be without Justin Herbert, who fractured his left hand in Sunday's win.
12. Houston Texans (+3000) LW: No. 16
Make it four wins in a row for the Texans who have the tiebreaker over Buffalo and Indy entering Week 14.
They can take the tiebreaker over Kansas City in their Week 14 matchup, and Houston has gone from +5000 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl over the last week.
13. Kansas City Chiefs (+1800) LW: No. 8
Kansas City has fallen from +950 to +1800 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs may have to win out -- and get some help -- just to make the playoffs this season.
They're a risky bet when they're being treated as a true title contender. If they get in, they're worth a bet, but that's far from a sure thing with five games to go.
14. Indianapolis Colts (+1400) LW: No. 7
The Colts lost a crucial AFC South game to Houston in Week 13, losing the tiebreaker (for now) to the Texans and Chiefs. Now, the Colts are in second in the AFC South and Daniel Jones has a fibula fracture.
This team is a stay away to win the Super Bowl at +1400.
15. Dallas Cowboys (+9000) LW: No. 18
Dallas has upset Kansas City and Philadelphia in back-to-back weeks and is now +9000 to win the Super Bowl (it was +15000 before Week 13). If the Cowboys run the table, they have a real playoff case in the NFC.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4000) LW: No. 17
Tampa Bay held off Arizona to remain in first in the NFC South, but it sits at +4000 to win the Super Bowl. This team may have a few too many injuries to contend in a loaded NFC.
17. Baltimore Ravens (+1800) LW: No. 10
Baltimore laid an egg on Thanksgiving against the Bengals, but it remains in first in the AFC North thanks to the Steelers' loss to Buffalo.
Even if the Ravens win the AFC North, they have not looked great all season long and are a risky bet at just +1800 to win the Super Bowl.
18. Detroit Lions (+2800) Last Week: No. 9
Detroit has dropped from +1200 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl this season, losing to another contender in the Packers in Week 13. Detroit now has a crucial home game against Dallas (6-5-1) in Week 14 on Thursday night.
19. Carolina Panthers (+35000) LW: No. 19
Bryce Young and the Panthers pulled off another huge upset, this time over the Rams, to keep their season alive. There's a lot of up and down when it comes to Carolina -- making it a risky bet to make the playoffs -- but the Panthers are over .500 and could win the NFC South this season.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (+18000) LW: No. 20
The Steelers squandered a chance to take back first in the AFC North, and they're now just 6-6 in the 2025 season.
Pittsburgh heads into a crucial road date against Baltimore as a loser of five of its last seven games.
21. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 22
Miami may is still a long shot to make the playoffs, but it's won four of its last five games to move to 5-7 in the 2025 season. The Dolphins remain at +100000 to win the Super Bowl, but they have been frisky in recent weeks.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (+18000) LW: No. 26
The Bengals aren't done yet! Joe Burrow led Cincy to a huge win on Thanksgiving, and the Bengals are within striking distance in the AFC North. Cincy moved from +50000 to +18000 to win the Super Bowl after Thursday's win.
23. Washington Commanders (+100000) LW: No. 24
Washington had a 2-point conversion to win on Sunday night against Denver, but Marcus Mariota's pass was batted down. The Commanders are now just 3-9 and have lost seven games in a row.
It's possible Jayden Daniels returns for Week 14, but this is a lost season for Washington.
24. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Cardinals fought hard on Sunday, but they came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Arizona is eliminated from playoff contention and facing a potential rebuild this summer after it seemingly ended the Kyler Murray era earlier this season.
25. Atlanta Falcons (+100000) LW: No. 22
Every time the Falcons have a chance to make something happen, they seem to shoot themselves in the foot. As road loss to the Jets did just that in Week 13, keeping Atlanta well out of first in the NFC South.
26. Minnesota Vikings (+100000) LW: No. 23
What a disaster the 2025 season has been for the Vikings. They let Sam Darnold walk for J.J. McCarthy to struggle, and third-string quarterback Max Brosmer was insanely outmatched on Sunday in a loss to Seattle.
The Vikings' playoff hopes are done in 2025.
27. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 30
Tyrod Taylor led the Jets to a upset win in Week 13 -- their fourth of the season. After a 0-7 start, the Jets have won three of five and have looked much more dangerous with Taylor under center.
28. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 27
Shedeur Sanders wasn't able to lead the Browns to back-to-back wins, as they scored just eight points in a 26-8 loss to the 49ers. Cleveland's offense has to be a lot better to give it some confidence heading into the offseason.
29. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 29
Jaxson Dart will return for the Giants on Monday night against the Patriots, but New York has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
30. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 28
New Orleans covered against Miami on Sunday, but it is now eliminated from playoff contention after falling to 2-10.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
Another week, another Raiders loss where the offense looked inept for most of the day.
Firing Chip Kelly wasn't enough to change over an offense that needs an overhaul in the coming offseason.
32. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 32
Tennessee is officially eliminated from playoff contention after a brutal showing on Sunday, scoring just three points in a loss to the Jaguars.
