NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 15 (Eagles, Vikings Make Jumps)
Sunday's action in Week 14 of the NFL seasons saw a few teams make major steps in their division races (Tampa Bay, Seattle) and others solidify themselves again as elite contenders.
The Philadelphia Eagles had a scare on Sunday, but they survived the Carolina Panthers for their ninth straight win.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings all picked up wins to really further their playoff cases. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins rallied in overtime to keep their season alive.
Here's a full breakdown of the Super Bowl odds for every team, and how I'd power rank them, ahead of Monday Night Football and Week 15 of the 2024 season.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Detroit Lions (+280) Last Week: No. 1
Detroit survived the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, officially clinching a playoff spot with its 11th straight win. It remains the favorite in the NFL to win it all.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 2
Every week, the Chiefs seem to play a close game (they failed to cover in seven straight), but they snuck past the Chargers on a last-second field goal on Sunday night. With Buffalo losing, Kansas City has some cushion for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+500) LW: No. 4
With its ninth straight win, Philly is firmly in the No. 2 spot in the NFC and still is in the mix for the No. 1 seed. With Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley rolling, this Eagles team is tough to stop.
4. Buffalo Bills (+550) LW: No. 3
Buffalo nearly erased a 17-point second-half deficit, but it lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, making it a little tougher on the Bills to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
5. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 7
After a blowout win over Atlanta, how can we overlook this Minnesota team? Yes, there are Sam Darnold concerns, but this offense has looked like one of the best in football at times in 2024.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 6
The Ravens were on the bye in Week 14.
7. Green Bay Packers (+1700) LW: No. 5
Jordan Love and the Packers came up short against Detroit on Thursday, but they lost by just three points. I think this Packers team -- at its best -- can compete with anyone in the NFL.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2000) LW: No. 8
Pittsburgh shut down the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, and Russell Wilson continues to have a resurgent season -- making the Steelers a frisky team in the AFC.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) LW: No. 9
I'm not moving the Chargers down -- as they played the Chiefs tough in Week 14 and are still in a great spot to earn a wild card berth in the AFC. However, Justin Herbert was banged up again on Sunday night, which could be a concern going forward.
10. Seattle Seahawks (+7000) LW: No. 11
Now, I'm not sold on Seattle as a Super Bowl contender, but it's won two games in a row against Arizona and four in a row overall to take control of the NFC West. For a potential division winner, this price is a steal.
11. Houston Texans (+4000) LW: No. 10
The Texans were on the bye in Week 14.
12. Denver Broncos (+4000) LW: No. 12
The Broncos were on the bye in Week 14.
13. Washington Commanders (+6000) LW: No. 13
The Commanders were on the bye in Week 14.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4000) LW: No. 14
Tampa Bay is now in sole possession of first in the NFC South, and it is favored at -255 to win the divsion over the Atlanta Falcons this season. A division win would give the Bucs a home game in the playoffs for the second straight season.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+7500) LW: No. 15
Los Angeles is still behind Seattle in the NFC West, but it upset Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, hanging over 40 points in that game. Matthew Stafford and this offense is hot at the right time...
16. San Francisco 49ers (+10000) LW: No. 19
Don't count the 49ers out yet, as Arizona lost and they 49ers dismantled the Bears, keeping themselves alive in the NFC West -- although Seattle (8-5) has the inside track.
17. Indianapolis Colts (+35000) LW: No. 17
The Colts were on the bye in Week 14.
18. Miami Dolphins (+20000) LW: No. 21
An overtime win over New York kept Miami's season alive, but the Dolphins have to play much better -- and potentially get some help -- just to make the playoffs.
19. Arizona Cardinals (+13000) LW: No. 16
The Cardinals have gone in the tank, losing three in a row -- and two to Seattle -- making their playoff chances extremely slim in a crowded NFC West.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+100000) LW: No. 20
Can Dallas win a third straight game on Monday Night Football against Cincinnati?
21. Cincinnati Bengals (+35000) LW: No. 22
The Bengals have less than a five percent chance to make the playoffs -- per NFL.com -- entering their Monday night matchup with Dallas.
22. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 23
The Saints jump up a spot this week, but I can't get them going too far with Derek Carr potentially sidelined with a concussion -- or a hand fracture -- in Week 14.
23. Atlanta Falcons (+13000) LW: No. 16
The Falcons have lost four in a row, and Kirk Cousins has thrown for eight picks and no scores over that stretch. They now face a massive uphill battle to win the NFC South.
24. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 26
Carolina may be losing, but it played a one-possession game with Philly and Bryce Young continues to show that there are reasons to believe in him long term -- something better than you can say for many of these teams.
25. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 25
Cleveland is officially eliminated from playoff contention after a turnover-laden game against Pittsburgh.
26. Chicago Bears (+100000) LW: No. 24
Chicago was blown out by San Francisco, and there may be more issues with this team than simply the coaching staff -- which has almost all been let go during the season.
27. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 28
Stop me if you've heard this before: The Jets blew a lead, and then lost in overtime.
At least Aaron Rodgers threw for 300 yards for the first time as a Jet.
28. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 27
Scoring six points and losing to the Jags may be a sign that the Will Levis era has to end in Tennessee.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A) LW: No. 32
Jacksonville scored just 10 points, but its defense held up in an AFC South game to beat the Tennessee Titans. Mac Jones still has not thrown a touchdown as a member of the Jags.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Patriots were on the bye in Week 14.
31. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Raiders lost Aidan O'Connell to a leg injury, and they've now lost nine games in a row.
32. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Giants lost on a blocked field goal attempt in Week 14, and there are fans calling for John Mara to sell -- or fix this dumpster fire.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.