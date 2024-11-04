NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 10 (Lions, Bills Keep Climbing)
The Detroit Lions won the game of the week in Week 9, taking down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to move to 7-1 on the season -- extending their lead in the NFC and NFC North.
There weren't any major upsets in Week 9, although some division races became clearer with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, the Buffalo Bills surviving the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders building their lead over Dallas and New York in the NFC East.
Nearly every Super Bowl contender won in Week 9, meaning there wasn't a ton of movement at the top of the Super Bowl odds. Still, that doesn't mean we aren't going to power rank these days based on their odds.
Here's where every team stands ahead of Week 10.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+400) Last Week: No. 1
Can the Chiefs remain undefeated on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
2. Detroit Lions (+500) LW: No. 2
Detroit moved from +650 to +500 after knocking off Green Bay, and it is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, and they're an impressive 7-1 against the spread as well.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+600) LW: No. 3
After losing to Cleveland last week, Baltimore bounced back in a big way on Sunday, dominating the Denver Broncos to move to 6-3. The Ravens are still clearly my No. 2 team in the AFC behind Kansas City.
4. Buffalo Bills (+850) LW: No. 4
Tyler Bass' 61-yard field goal in the final seconds lifted the Bills to their seventh win of the season and second over Miami. Buffalo has a huge four-game lead in the AFC West at the season's halfway point.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (+1300) LW: No. 7
The Eagles haven't been dominant in the 2024 season, but they keep finding ways to win, knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday behind a two-score performance from Saquon Barkley.
6. Washington Commanders (+1800) LW: No. 9
Oddsmakers are taking the 7-2 Washington Commanders a little more seriously, moving them from +2200 to +1800 in the latest odds after they beat the New York Giants on Sunday. Can Jayden Daniels and company end up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC?
7. Green Bay Packers (+2200) LW: No. 6
Green Bay lost at home to Detroit, falling two games back in the loss column in the division, which may lead to Jordan Love and company playing from a wild card spot in the playoffs.
8. San Francisco 49ers (+1300) LW: No. 8
San Francisco was on the bye in Week 9.
9. Houston Texans (+2500) LW: No. 5
Injuries are catching up to CJ Stroud and the Texans with Stefon Diggs done for the season and Nico Collins on injured reserve. After a loss to the New York Jets, the Texans went from +1500 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl.
10. Minnesota Vikings (+1800) LW: No. 10
Minnesota remains in the top 10 after knocking off the Colts on Sunday Night Football, The Vikings are now back on track for the No. 2 spot in the NFC North after Green Bay's loss.
11. Atlanta Falcons (+2500) LW: No. 11
The Falcons are in prime position to win the NFC South, sitting at 6-3 after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. A division win would go a long way to Atlanta's hopes of winning the conference.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) LW: No. 12
The Chargers are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot after dominating the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. They have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800) LW: No. 13
The Steelers were on the bye in Week 9.
14. Arizona Cardinals (+5000) LW: No. 17
The first-place Arizona Cardinals have won three games in a row and have a serious path to a playoff spot in the NFC after beating a wild card hopeful in the Chicago Bears in Week 9.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500) LW: No. 14
Tampa Bay needs an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 to avoid falling under .500, but injuries have ravaged the Bucs offense in the 2024 season.
16. Cincinnati Bengals (+4500) LW: No. 18
Cincinnati is back in the mix in the AFC after blowing out the Raiders. It's hard to count out Joe Burrow and the Bengals given some of the deep playoff runs they've made during his tenure.
17. Los Angeles Rams (+5000) LW: No. 21
Over the last few weeks, the Rams have jumped all the way to +5000 to win the Super Bowl and they're back at .500 on the season after an impressive overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks.
18. Chicago Bears (+9000) LW: No. 16
Back-to-back losses for the Bears have pushed it to the fringe of the playoff race in the 2024 season.
19. Seattle Seahawks (+8000) LW: No. 19
Seattle squandered a prime opportunity to pick up ground in the NFC West against the Los Angeles Rams, losing in overtime despite having the ball on the LA 16 on fourth down in the first possession of OT.
20. Denver Broncos (+9000) LW: No. 15
Denver is still in the playoff mix at 5-4, but a true test against the Baltimore Ravens ended in a 41-10 loss. Denver could be a playoff team, but it's doubtful it makes a run with a rookie quarterback in 2024.
21. New York Jets (+5500) LW: No. 25
The Jets' playoff hopes aren't dead yet after they beat the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Still, Aaron Rodgers and company need several wins in a row to get back in the wild card mix.
22. Indianapolis Colts (+12000) LW: No. 22
Joe Flacco took over for Anthony Richardson in Week 9, but the Colts offense didn't look great, scoring just six points (on offense) in a 21-13 loss. at 4-5, Indy is on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the AFC.
23. Dallas Cowboys (+15000) LW: No. 20
Dallas is just 3-5 on the season and Dak Prescott (hamstring) went down with an injury in Week 9. That could doom the Cowboys' chances to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
24. Miami Dolphins (+20000) LW: No. 23
Miami has looked better with Tua Tagovailoa under center, but it still is just 2-6 straight up and may need to win out to make the playoffs in the AFC.
25. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 24
Good Jameis showed up in Week 8 in Cleveland's upset over the Ravens, but he showed the other side of his game against Chargers. The veteran's three picks doomed Cleveland in Week 9.
26. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 26
It's looking more and more. like a lost season for the New York Giants, who lost at home to the Washington Commanders in Week 9.
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (+70000) LW: No. 27
The Jaguars' playoff hopes are almost completely gone after coming up short against the Eagles in Week 9. Trevor Lawrence has made some questionable throws -- including a game-ending interception on Sunday -- for a player who was given well over $200 million in the offseason.
28. Tennessee Titans (+70000) LW: No. 31
An overtime win over the Patriots moves the Titans up, although they've been playing better with veteran backup Mason Rudolph under center than second-round pick Will Levis.
29. New England Patriots (+100000) LW: No. 29
New England lost to the Tennessee Titans in overtime -- not ideal since the Titans had just one win at the time -- but the silver lining for New England is that Drake Maye has proven to have some serious potential moving forward as the starter.
30. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 30
The Raiders are amongst the terrible two-win teams in the NFL, and they have zero answer at quarterback. That pushes them further down our rankings than some other two-win squads ahead of Week 10.
31. New Orleans Saints (+70000) LW: No. 28
Make it seven straight losses for the New Orleans Saints, who lost star receiver Chris Olave to another concussion in their loss to the Panthers.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
Carolina picked up its second win of the season in Week 9 -- this time behind Bryce Young -- but it still has so many flaws that it remains in the final spot in our rankings.
