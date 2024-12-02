NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 14 (Seahawks Lead NFC West, Steelers Bounce Back)
Thanksgiving Week in the NFL (also known as Week 13 this season) saw several contenders improve their position in the standings, incuding the Detroit Lions, who won their 10th game in a row -- and snapped a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving Day.
Elsewhere in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings both pulled off last-second wins to further their position as playoff-caliber teams, while the Atlanta Falcons fell to 6-6 and are in danger of blowing the NFC South.
In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs survived yet another scare -- this time on Black Friday -- to move to 11-1. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back in an AFC North clash, essentially ending the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes in the process.
With so much to unpack since all 32 teams were in action in Week 13, let's break down the Super Bowl odds for every squad in this week's NFL Power Rankings.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Detroit Lions (+250) Last Week: No. 1
It wasn't the smoothest showing from Detroit on Thanksgiving, but it still has won 10 straight games and ranks No. 1 in defensive EPA/Play and No. 3 in offensive EPA/Play.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+475) LW: No. 2
The Chiefs remain in the No. 2 spot, but it's worth noting their odds dropped from +425 to +475 after a scare with Las Vegas. Will all of these close wins eventually catch up to the defending champs?
3. Buffalo Bills (+500) LW: No. 3
Buffalo dismantled the San Francisco 49ers in the snow, keeping pace with the Chiefs. Just one game back -- and armed with the tiebreaker -- Buffalo could finish with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+475) LW: No. 4
Philly picked up a massive road win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, moving to 10-2 and winning its eighth straight game. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play.
5. Green Bay Packers (+1400) LW: No. 5
Packers quarterback Jordan Love has led his team to back-to-back 30-point showings in blowout wins, moving the Pack to 9-3 on the season. A massive date with the Lions on Thursday night awaits in Week 14.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 6
I'm not going to bump the Ravens down for losing to Philly -- I still think they're a contender, but there are some concerns. Justin Tucker's misses, and Baltimore likely having a tough path to get through the AFC have contributed to the team's drop in Super Bowl odds.
7. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 7
Minnesota's odds dropped this week -- from +1500 to +1600 -- but it came from behind to beat the Arizona Cardinals and remain a game back of the Lions in the NFC North.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200) LW: No. 8
Pittsburgh picked up a statement win, scoring 44 points against the weak Bengals defense to remain in first in the AFC North. At 9-3, Russell Wilson and company are a near lock for the playoffs.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (+3500) LW: No. 9
It wasn't pretty offensively for the Chargers in Week 13, but they picked off Kirk Cousins four times to move to 8-4 on the season, still ahead of Denver in the AFC West.
10. Houston Texans (+4000) LW: No. 10
Houston is not playing like a top-10 team, but it has a huge lead in the AFC South and will almost certainly make the playoffs. Still, an ugly second half against the Jaguars is hardly convincing that we should bet on this team.
11. Seattle Seahawks (+8000) LW: No. 14
Geno Smith knocked off his old team -- the New York Jets -- to give Seattle the sole lead in first in the NFC West through 13 weeks.
12. Denver Broncos (+5000) LW: No. 12
A win over Cleveland on Monday would significantly improve Denver's chances of earning a wild card spot.
13. Washington Commanders (+6500) LW: No. 15
Washington bounced back in a big way offensively against the Tennessee Titans, and it's now firmly in the No. 7 spot in the NFC standings.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000) LW: No. 11
Tampa Bay squeaked by Carolina in Week 13, and it's now 6-6 and only the tiebreaker back of the Falcons in the NFC South. Don't be shocked if the Bucs win that division.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+10000) LW: No. 17
The Rams are still alive in the NFC West, as a late Puka Nacua touchdown helped them knock off the Saints in Week 13. The Rams have a game against each division opponent left, which could help them gain some ground.
16. Arizona Cardinals (+8000) LW: No. 13
Arizona had sole possession of the NFC West, but it has now lost back-to-back games and is in serious danger of missing the playoffs in a tightly contested division.
17. Indianapolis Colts (+30000) LW: No. 21
Anthony Richardson's heroics on the final drive kept the Colts alive for a playoff spot at 6-7. Richardson has given the team a spark -- despite some erratic play -- since being re-inserted into the starting lineup.
18. Atlanta Falcons (+13000) LW: No. 16
Four picks from Kirk Cousins doomed the Falcons, who are now .500 and in a fight to hang on to the NFC South this season.
19. San Francisco 49ers (+15000) LW: No. 20
San Francisco sits at 5-7 after a loss in Buffalo on Sunday night. With Christian McCaffrey getting injured, the 49ers' playoff hopes are looking slim. Yet, they're only two games out of the division lead.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+100000) LW: No. 23
While Dallas' season is still likely over without Dak Prescott, it has won two games in a row and could be frisky down the stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.
21. Miami Dolphins (+20000) LW: No. 18
Miami's playoff hopes aren't done, but a loss to Green Bay on Thanksgiving moved them to 0-12 in in their last 12 games played in under 40 degree weather.
22. Cincinnati Bengals (+35000) LW: No. 19
Cincy's season is hanging in the balance -- and may be over -- after giving up 44 points to Pittsburgh in yet another loss. The Bengals' defense is 26th in the NFL in EPA/Play.
23. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 24
The Saints blew a chance to pick up a game on Atlanta in Week 13, and they're now jut 4-8 on the season.
24. Chicago Bears (+100000) LW: No. 22
It's all over for the Bears, who fired Matt Eberflus after losing a sixth straight game. They need to get the next head coach right for Caleb Williams' sake.
25. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 25
Can Cleveland spoil Denver's playoff position with an upset win on Monday?
26. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 28
Too big of a jump for Carolina? Maybe. But Bryce Young has played really well the last few weeks, giving the team some more hope for the future than ever before.
27. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 26
One week after Tennessee upset the Houston Texans, it turned a complete clunker in a loss to Washington. That's better for the team's chances at the No. 1 pick, though.
28. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 27
The Jets got off to a fast start on Sunday, only to blow the lead in the final minutes to Seattle. This team isn't making the playoffs, and it now has the odds to reflect that.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 29
A botched snap cost the Raiders a chance to upset the Chiefs in Week 13, and it eliminated them from playoff contention in the process.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
New England had an impressive tank job, taking things down to the wire against Indy, but it is now officially eliminated from playoff contention.
31. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Giants are officially eliminated from playoff contention after an ugly showing on Thanksgiving against Dallas.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Jaguars played an injured Trevor Lawrence in Week 13, and he ended up suffering a concussion on a scary hit. He shouldn't play the rest of the season for a team that has no hope at the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
