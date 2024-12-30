NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 18 (Chiefs No. 1 Seed Again)
And just like that, there's one week to go in the 2024 NFL season.
Week 17 featured a ton of blowouts -- many occurring to already eliminated teams -- while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and others either furthered their playoff position -- or clinched a playoff spot -- in a crucial week.
Now, Week 18 features a few playoff spots up for grabs, as the NFC South is yet to be decided and the No. 7 seed in the AFC could still be won by three teams -- although Denver just needs to win to get in.
With so many teams already clinching, bettors can really make their decision for some futures bets ahead of the start of the playoffs.
Here's how I'd power rank the teams in the playoffs -- and those still fighting for a spot -- based on their Super Bowl odds after Week 17 (before Monday night's Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers contest).
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+350) Last Week: No. 1
The No. 1 seed in the AFC, Kansas City is in the driver's seat for a third straight Super Bowl after clinching the top spot in the conference on Christmas Day.
2. Detroit Lions (+450) LW: No. 2
Can Detroit win on Monday to keep the Minnesota Vikings at bay in the NFC North?
3. Buffalo Bills (+600) LW: No. 3
Buffalo locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a dominant showing against the New York Jets. Josh Allen (-300) is the favorite to win the MVP.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+700) LW: No. 4
Even without Jalen Hurts (concussion), the Eagles blew out Dallas and have clinched at top seed in the NFC ahead of Week 18.
5. Minnesota Vikings (+750) LW: No. 5
The Vikings still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they sit at No. 5 as there's also a chance they're a wild card team.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+650) LW: No. 6
A win in Week 17 has Baltimore in a prime spot to win the AFC North, and Lamar Jackson (three scores on Christmas) has a real case to win a second straight MVP.
7. Los Angeles Rams (+3500) LW: No. 8
The Rams have rallied from a slow start to clinch the NFC West, putting them in a prime spot to make a run in an NFC that has some tough wild card teams that could shake up the playoffs.
8. Green Bay Packers (+1400) LW: No. 7
Speaking of frisky wild card teams, the Packers will be there, although they lost in Week 17 to Minnesota. I still think this team could be one that makes a suprise deep run.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 11
The Chargers clinched a playoff spot and are rolling as of late. They are a frisky team in the AFC wild card -- especially if they face Houston in the wild card round.
10. Washington Commanders (+5000) LW: No. 9
It took overtime, but Jayden Daniels led Washington on yet another game-winning drive to clinch a playoff spot ahead of Week 18.
11. Houston Texans (+6500) LW: No. 10
Houston will have a home playoff game, but it has not played well to close this season and has a ton of injuries. I'd avoid wagering on them in the futures market at this point.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 12
The Steelers have clinched a playoff spot, which puts them higher on this list, but they have been reeling entering the postseason. Like Houston, they may be a stay away team.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500) LW: No. 13
Tampa Bay took care of business in Week 17, and it's in the driver's seat in the NFC South in Week 18, although it must win.
14. Atlanta Falcons (+7500) LW: No. 14
The Falcons can still win the NFC South, but they no longer control their destiny. If Tampa Bay wins in Week 18, the Falcons are out, making them a risky bet.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (+15000) LW: No. 17
The Bengals need Denver to lose in Week 18, but they still have a chance to make the postseason -- something nobody expected -- in this final week after a huge OT win in Week 17.
16. Denver Broncos (+6500) LW: No. 13
Win and get in -- again. Denver has dropped back-to-back games with a chance to clinch a playoff spot, but it now faces Kansas City in a game where the Chiefs are expected to sit several key players.
17. Miami Dolphins (+15000) LW: No. 18
Miami survived -- without Tua Tagovailoa -- to give it a chance to make the playoffs in Week 18 with a little help. It needs Denver to lose to have a chance.
18. Seattle Seahawks (N/A) LW: No. 16
Seattle was eliminated from the playoffs with Washington's win on Sunday night.
19. San Francisco 49ers (N/A) LW: No. 22
The 49ers are eliminated from playoff contention heading into Monday night against Detroit.
20. Indianapolis Colts (N/A) LW: No. 19
The Colts are eliminated from playoff contention after a terrible loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
21. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 20
The Cardinals threw a late pick to avoid being a spoiler to the Rams playoff chances. They have been awful over the last few weeks and are eliminated from playoff contention.
22. Dallas Cowboys (N/A) LW: No. 21
Dallas was blown out by Philadelphia on Sunday, a tough way to go out against a division opponent after a great Week 16 win. The Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention.
23. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 23
Spencer Rattler hasn't been able to get it done for the Saints, who are eliminated from playoff contention.
24. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 24
Carolina showed some promise late in the regular seasons, but it was blown out by Tampa Bay in Week 17. The Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention.
25. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 25
New York was dominated by Buffalo in Week 17, so it's no surprise that the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks.
26. Chicago Bears (N/A) LW: No. 26
Just 3 points and a 10th straight loss in Week 17 for Caleb Williams and the Bears. They are eiliminated from playoff contention.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Raiders beat the shorthanded Saints in Week 17, pushing them to the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas is eliminated from playoff contention.
28. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 27
Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been an ultimate tank commander this season, leading the Browns to another loss against Miami. They are eliminated from playoff contention.
29. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 28
The Titans are eliminated from playoff contention and lost to Mac Jones and the Jags in Week 17.
30. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 29
With a blowout loss in Week 17, the Patriots now are in position for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A) LW: No. 31
Jacksonville won in Week 17, possibly spoiling its draft pick position -- esepcailly since it beat the Titans. The Jaguars are eliminated from playoff contention.
32. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 32
A win in Week 17? The Giants may have lost the No. 1 pick and are still eliminated from playoff contention.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.