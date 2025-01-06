NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Wild Card Round (Chiefs, Lions, Ravens Lead Way)
Playoffs? We're talking about PLAYOFFS!
The NFL regular season came to a close on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
The playoff field is set, and the latest Super Bowl odds have been released. Kansas City earned the first-round bye in the AFC while Detroit earned the bye in the NFC with Sunday night's win.
Here's a quick look at how the field looks in each conference.
AFC Playoff Standings
- No. 1: Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 2: Buffalo Bills
- No. 3: Baltimore Ravens
- No. 4: Houston Texans
- No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers
- No. 6: Pittsburgh Steelers
- No. 7: Denver Broncos
NFC Playoff Standings
- No. 1: Detroit Lions
- No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
- No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- No. 4: Los Angeles Rams
- No. 5: Minnesota Vikings
- No. 6: Washington Commanders
- No. 7: Green Bay Packers
When comes to betting on a team to win the Super Bowl, there are a ton of factors to look at.
How is the team playing as of late? What is their first-round matchup? What is their path to an NFC/AFC title game if they win that first-round matchup? What is their current price in the market? Is it comparable to their seed/path?
I've examined all of these things when it comes to these Power Rankings to help bettors place the most-informed wagers on a team to win the Super Bowl ahead of the playoffs next week.
Let's dive into it!
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+350) Last Week: No. 1
The No. 1 seed in the AFC, Kansas City rightfully deserves this top spot. The path for the Chiefs is also favorable. If Denver or Pittsburgh pulls off the upset, that's a very winnable game for Kansas City.
If Houston wins the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, it's yet another good spot for the Chiefs, as it knocked off Houston just a few weeks ago. Patrick Mahomes is too proven in the playoffs to put lower than No. 1 in this ranking.
2. Detroit Lions (+275) LW: No. 2
Detroit is the Super Bowl favorite after locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it's pretty clear the NFC is going to be tougher to navigate given the strength of the playoff teams.
Jared Goff and company have fought through injuries to get to this point, but can they reach another NFC title game?
3. Baltimore Ravens (+600) LW: No. 6
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are on fire heading into the playoffs, and they have a favorable matchup with the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card.
Baltimore's offense may be the most dynamic in the NFL, and this may be the year when Jackson has the weapons around him where he can knock off Patrick Mahomes.
4. Buffalo Bills (+650) LW: No. 3
Josh Allen and the Bills have a favorable matchup with Denver in the wild card round, and they enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
A second-round matchup with Baltimore would be tough, especially since the Ravens beat them 35-10 back in September. Still, it would be shocking if one of Buffalo or Baltimore didn't advance to the AFC title game.
5. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 5
I am not totally sold on the Vikings being the No. 5 spot, but at the end of the day I think they have an easier first-round matchup than the No. 6 team (Philly).
Minnesota didn't look great against Detroit in Week 18, and it needs Sam Darnold to get right to truly make a playoff run after a 14-3 regular season. Still, taking on the Rams is a favorable draw considering the rest of the NFC.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 4
Philly didn't have Jalen Hurts (concussion) to close the season, and it has really tough first-round matchup against Green Bay.
I still like Philly in this game, but the path to the Super Bowl won't be easy given how strong the NFC is. I like many of the AFC teams better just due to the conference being more top heavy.
7. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 9
It's hard to argue that the Chargers -- road favorites against Houston -- could have gotten a better draw in the playoffs.
They have a chance to pick up a road win in the opening round, and will likely get a familiar opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. I'm high on Jim Harbaugh's group, especially with how strong they closed out the regualr season.
Los Angeles is a sneaky bet if you think the Chiefs could go down.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500) LW: No. 13
Tampa Bay won the NFC South in Week 18, and it lucked out that the Los Angeles Rams sat everyone and lost to Seattle. Now, Tampa has the No. 3 seed and a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders in the first round of the playoffs.
From there, things get a little murkier for a Tampa team that has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but if Green Bay pulls off an upset, the path to the NFC title game could become a little clearer for Baker Mayfield and company.
9. Green Bay Packers (+2000) LW: No. 8
Green Bay gets a rematch from Week 1 with the Philadelphia Eagles. I am high on the Packers this season, but there are a lot of questions -- and not a lot of value in their odds.
Christian Watson, Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs are all banged up, and Jaire Alexander is out.
Philly has been one of the most dominant teams since its Week. 5 bye, and it already beat Green Bay on a neutral field. The Pack have opened as underdogs in this matchup, and they'd have to go on the road to play Detroit if they did advance this coming weekend.
10. Los Angeles Rams (+4500) LW: No. 7
The Rams opted not to play their starters in Week 18 -- and they may come to regret that.
Los Angeles now faces the Vikings in the first round, a tougher matchup than taking on Washington -- which it would have done had it won on Sunday and earned the No. 3 spot.
Sean McVay's group has some veterans with Super Bowl experience, but I'm not sold on them advancing through the gauntlet of the NFC when they have a tough matchup from the get go.
11. Washington Commanders (+4500) LW: No. 10
Washington clinched the No. 6 seed with a win on Sunday, and now it has a favorable matchup with Tampa Bay in the wild card round.
The No. 3 vs. No. 6 (Washington's game) is the much easier matchup than the No. 4 seed facing the Vikings next week. While that's a positive for the Bucs, I do think the Commanders have a better chance of upsetting and advancing than a few other teams.
12. Denver Broncos (+4500) LW: No. 16
Denver finally got the job done and clinched a playoff spot in Week 18 with a win over Kansas City.
Bo Nix is playing well, but going on the road to Buffalo and then on the road to Kansas City is a brutal road in this postseason. Making the playoffs is a start, but Bo Nix and company are unlikely to win the Super Bowl this season.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+9000) LW: No. 12
Pittsburgh limps into the postseason on a four-game losing streak, but it did beat Baltimore earlier this season.
Mike Tomlin's team has thrived as an underdog in his tenure, but Pittsburgh is still a 7.5-point underdog against Baltimore. I also am not sold on the Steelers getting through a potential Baltimore, Kansas City path to open the postseason.
14. Houston Texans (+8000) LW: No. 11
Even at this price, I'm not sold on the Texans. Houston has opened as an underdog at home against the Chargers, and it has dropped multiple games against top teams in the AFC (Kansas City and Baltimore) in recent weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.