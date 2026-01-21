NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Both Games in Conference Championship Round

We have just three NFL games left to watch this season, so let's make the most of them!

None of the SI writers pulled off a 4-0 sweep in the divisional round, but several managed to go 3-1 with their picks. Gilberto Manzano was the winner of the weekend, going 3-1 for +0.69 units by correctly predicting the Broncos, Seahawks, and Rams to win. Clare Brennan and Matt Verderame, who also went 3-1, incorrectly predicted the Bills to beat the Broncos, resulting in them walking away with a lower profit than Manzano.

The strong Divisional Round by Manzano also gives him the playoff lead, sitting at 8-2 for +2.86 units through the first two rounds. Meanwhile, Iain MacMillan continues his rough season of NFL picks, and is 3-7 for -5.43 units, on the other end of the spectrum to Manzano.

Let's take a look at the results so far, along with everyone's picks for Championship Sunday.

Divisional Round Results

Playoffs Records

NFL Conference Championship Picks

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots (-258) vs. Broncos (+210)

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Patriots Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr: Broncos

Broncos John Pluym : Patriots

: Patriots Matt Verderame: Patriots

Patriots Iain MacMillan : Patriots

: Patriots Peter Dewey: Patriots

Manzano and Conor Orr are the two roundtable members who are brave enough to back Jarrett Sitdham and the Denver Broncos at north of 2-1 odds. If the Broncos can pull it off, it'd be one of the biggest upsets of the playoffs next to the 49ers upsetting the Eagles at similar odds in the wild-card round.

Rams (+130) vs. Seahawks (-155)

Clare Brennan: Rams

Rams Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Rams Conor Orr : Seahawks

: Seahawks John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame : Rams

: Rams Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

The panel is more split on the NFC Championship, but five of the eight writers are backing the Seattle Seahawks as home favorites against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams may have the Super Bowl experience at quarterback in the head coach, but they've looked less than impressive in the final stretch of the season. Can the Seahawks lean on their strong defense and home-field advantage to win the NFC West rubber match and secure a berth in Super Bowl 60?

