NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round
The first round of the NFL Playoffs is in the books and two members of the SI Team walked away with a profit with their picks. Both Gilberto Manzano and Peter Dewey went 5-1 with their picks, their only loser being the Chargers against the Texans.
We move on to the divisional round. There are just four games to pick from this week and seven NFL games total left in the season. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for the divisional round.
Wild-Card Weekend Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 2-4 (-3.57 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-2 (-0.14 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 5-1 (+2.31 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 4-2 (-0.14 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 4-2 (-0.14 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 3-3 (-2.12 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 5-1 (+2.31 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 1-5 (-4.79 units)
NFL Divisional Round Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Texans (+340) vs. Chiefs (-440) Picks
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
Commanders (+370) vs. Lions (-485) Picks
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
Rams (+225) vs. Eagles (-278) Picks
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Ravens (-115) vs. Bills (-105) Picks
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
