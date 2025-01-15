SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round

SI Staff

The SI Team breaks down their picks for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The first round of the NFL Playoffs is in the books and two members of the SI Team walked away with a profit with their picks. Both Gilberto Manzano and Peter Dewey went 5-1 with their picks, their only loser being the Chargers against the Texans.

We move on to the divisional round. There are just four games to pick from this week and seven NFL games total left in the season. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for the divisional round.

Wild-Card Weekend Results

NFL Divisional Round Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans (+340) vs. Chiefs (-440) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans

Commanders (+370) vs. Lions (-485) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions

Rams (+225) vs. Eagles (-278) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Ravens (-115) vs. Bills (-105) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

SI Staff
SI STAFF

