NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 16

SI Staff

The SI Team makes their picks for Week 16.
The SI Team makes their picks for Week 16.

It was a massive week for the majority of the SI Team with their straight up picks, including John Pluym and Peter Dewey who went 14-2 picking winners in Week 15!

We move on to the final three weeks of the season and the SI Team is back to give their pick for every single Week 16 matchup. Will there be any upsets? Will the favorites sweep the board? Let's find out what the experts think.

Week 15 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 16 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chargers Picks

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Texans vs. Chiefs Picks

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs

Steelers vs. Ravens Picks

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Giants vs. Falcons Picks

  • Albert Breer: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Lions vs. Bears Picks

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Browns vs. Bengals Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals

Titans vs. Colts Picks

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Rams vs. Jets Picks

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Eagles vs. Commanders Picks

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Cardinals vs. Panthers Picks

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Cardinals
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Cardinals
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Vikings vs. Seahawks Picks

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Patriots vs. Bills Picks

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Jaguars vs. Raiders Picks

  • Albert Breer: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

49ers vs. Dolphins Picks

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Picks

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Saints vs. Packers Picks

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

