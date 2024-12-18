NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 16
It was a massive week for the majority of the SI Team with their straight up picks, including John Pluym and Peter Dewey who went 14-2 picking winners in Week 15!
We move on to the final three weeks of the season and the SI Team is back to give their pick for every single Week 16 matchup. Will there be any upsets? Will the favorites sweep the board? Let's find out what the experts think.
Week 15 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 12-4 (+2.71 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 11-5 (+0.55 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 11-5 (+1.08 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-7 (-2.45 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 14-2 (+6.37 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 13-3 (+3.67 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 14-2 (+5.91 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 9-7 (-2.53 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 145-79 (-2.27 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 155-69 (+18.79 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 139-85 (-2.05 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 141-83 (+13.7 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 155-69 (+17.63 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 161-63 (+26.23 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 152-72 (+12.78 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 124-100 (-22.92 units)
NFL Week 16 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Chargers Picks
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Texans vs. Chiefs Picks
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
Steelers vs. Ravens Picks
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Giants vs. Falcons Picks
- Albert Breer: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Lions vs. Bears Picks
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Browns vs. Bengals Picks
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
Titans vs. Colts Picks
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Rams vs. Jets Picks
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Eagles vs. Commanders Picks
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Cardinals vs. Panthers Picks
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cardinals
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Cardinals
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Vikings vs. Seahawks Picks
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
Patriots vs. Bills Picks
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Jaguars vs. Raiders Picks
- Albert Breer: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
49ers vs. Dolphins Picks
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Picks
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Saints vs. Packers Picks
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
