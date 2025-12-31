NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 18
The final week of the 2025 NFL season is finally here! That means it's the last week for the SI Roundtable and it's everyone's final opportunity to build on their 2025 record. Conor Orr has run away with the win, up +16.59 units entering the final week, and Matt Verderame is clinging to a profitable record at +4.35 units.
It's time to take a look at everyone's picks for the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season.
Week 17 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-7 (-3.42 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 11-5 (+0.64 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-7 (-2.87 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-7 (-3.1 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 7-9 (-6.72 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 9-7 (-3.32 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 9-7 (-1.93 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 9-7 (-2.73 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 162-93-1 (-8.66 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 166-89-1 (-2.28 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 153-112-1 (-18.14 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 169-66-1 (+16.59 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 152-103-1 (-27.08 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 171-84-1 (+4.35 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 150-105-1 (-12.9 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 161-95-1 (-11.17 units)
NFL Week 18 Picks
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Panthers (+124) vs. Buccaneers (-146)
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Seahawks (-112) vs. 49ers (-104)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Colts (+450) vs. Texans (-600)
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Cowboys (-205) vs. Giants (+170)
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Browns (+310) vs. Bengals (-390)
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Saints (+140) vs. Falcons (-166)
- Clare Brennan: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Saints
Packers (+220) vs. Vikings (-270)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
Titans (+590) vs. Jaguars (-850)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Cardinals (+280) vs. Rams (-350)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Chargers (+570) vs. Broncos (-820)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Commanders (+265) vs. Eagles (-330)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Chiefs (-275) vs. Raiders (+225)
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Dolphins (+490) vs. Patriots (-670)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Lions (+134) vs. Bears (-158)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Jets (+290) vs. Bills (-360)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Ravens (-184) vs. Steelers (+154)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
