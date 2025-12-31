SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 18

Iain MacMillan

SI Roundtable Records / Sports Illustrated

The final week of the 2025 NFL season is finally here! That means it's the last week for the SI Roundtable and it's everyone's final opportunity to build on their 2025 record. Conor Orr has run away with the win, up +16.59 units entering the final week, and Matt Verderame is clinging to a profitable record at +4.35 units.

It's time to take a look at everyone's picks for the final week of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Week 17 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 18 Picks

NFL Week 18 picks / Sports Illustrated

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers (+124) vs. Buccaneers (-146)

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Seahawks (-112) vs. 49ers (-104)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Colts (+450) vs. Texans (-600)

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Cowboys (-205) vs. Giants (+170)

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Browns (+310) vs. Bengals (-390)

  • Clare Brennan: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Saints (+140) vs. Falcons (-166)

  • Clare Brennan: Saints
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Saints

Packers (+220) vs. Vikings (-270)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings

Titans (+590) vs. Jaguars (-850)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Cardinals (+280) vs. Rams (-350)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Chargers (+570) vs. Broncos (-820)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Commanders (+265) vs. Eagles (-330)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Chiefs (-275) vs. Raiders (+225)

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Dolphins (+490) vs. Patriots (-670)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Lions (+134) vs. Bears (-158)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Jets (+290) vs. Bills (-360)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Ravens (-184) vs. Steelers (+154)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

