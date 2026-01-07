SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Wild Card Weekend

Iain MacMillan

The SI Team makes their picks for the Wild Card Round.
The SI Team makes their picks for the Wild Card Round. / Sports Illustrated

The 2025 NFL regular season is in the books, so it's time to move forward to the Wild Card Round.

Conor Orr is officially the regular-season champion of the SI roundtable pick'em pool. He is the only writer to finish in the positive with their regular-season picks, going 179-72-1 for +16.14 units. Matt Verderame was in the green up until the final week, but a rough Week 18 outing caused him to drop to the red. Mitch Goldich finishes in third place at 174-97-1.

Now, let's see how everyone does when it comes to picking winners in the playoffs. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for the opening round.

Week 18 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Wild Card Picks

NFL Wild Card Picks
NFL Wild Card Picks / Sports Illustrated

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams (-575) vs. Panthers (+425)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Packers (-118) vs. Bears (-102)

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Bills (-112) vs. Jaguars (-108)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

49ers (+190) vs. Eagles (-192)

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Chargers (+160) vs. Patriots (-192)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Texans (-166) vs. Steelers (+140)

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting