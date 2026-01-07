NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Wild Card Weekend
The 2025 NFL regular season is in the books, so it's time to move forward to the Wild Card Round.
Conor Orr is officially the regular-season champion of the SI roundtable pick'em pool. He is the only writer to finish in the positive with their regular-season picks, going 179-72-1 for +16.14 units. Matt Verderame was in the green up until the final week, but a rough Week 18 outing caused him to drop to the red. Mitch Goldich finishes in third place at 174-97-1.
Now, let's see how everyone does when it comes to picking winners in the playoffs. Let's take a look at everyone's picks for the opening round.
Week 18 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 7-9 (-7.2 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 8-8 (-4.56 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-7 (-3.49 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 10-6 (-0.45 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 8-8 (-5.35 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 6-10 (-8.79 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 8-8 (-4.45 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 8-8 (-5.62 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 169-102-1 (-15.86 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 174-97-1 (-6.84 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 162-119-1 (-21.63 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 179-72-1 (+16.14 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 160-111-1 (-32.43 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 177-94-1 (-4.44 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 158-113-1 (-17.35 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 169-103-1 (-16.79 units)
NFL Wild Card Picks
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rams (-575) vs. Panthers (+425)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Packers (-118) vs. Bears (-102)
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Bills (-112) vs. Jaguars (-108)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
49ers (+190) vs. Eagles (-192)
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Chargers (+160) vs. Patriots (-192)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Texans (-166) vs. Steelers (+140)
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Texans
