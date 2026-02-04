NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Super Bowl 60

It's time for the finale of the 2025 NFL season! The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The SI Team is back for one more round of answering the final question that has to be asked, who will win the Super Bowl? Let's take a look at who everyone is backing in the big game, and then Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey will back their picks up with a breakdown.

Champion Round Results

Playoffs Records

Super Bowl 60 Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Seahawks (-238) vs. Patriots (+195)

Clare Brennan: Seahawks

Seahawks Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Seahawks Conor Orr : Patriots

: Patriots John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame : Seahawks

: Seahawks Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: Patriots

Iain MacMillan's Pick: Seahawks -238

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Peter Dewey's Pick: Patriots +195

I’ve seen this movie before, and it’s going to end with the beginning of yet another New England Patriots dynasty.

Oddsmakers may have the Patriots as underdogs in this game, but that shouldn’t scare bettors away from taking them to win outright in this matchup.

New England has already knocked off three elite defenses in the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers, and it may be underrated defensively itself, allowing just 26 points across those three games.

Since Milton Williams and Robert Spillane returned from injuries, the Patriots have been dominant against the run, which could force Sam Darnold into a lot of longer third-down scenarios.

Darnold has answered the call in some big games this season, but are we really sure he’s going to avoid mistakes in the Super Bowl? After all, he turned the ball over more than any quarterback in the NFL during the regular season.

That could give the Patriots some advantageous field position, something they took advantage of in the AFC title game against Denver.

The Seahawks are the most complete team that the Patriots have had to face during this playoff run, but New England’s offense was elite during the regular season, ranking No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play.

I think Maye is the better quarterback in this game, and I love the near +200 price on the Patriots to win Super Bowl LX.

