NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 17 (Packers Will Upset Vikings in NFC North Duel)
There's nothing that would make the holidays better like cashing in on an NFL underdog so the SI Team is here to do exactly that.
We have a loaded Week 17 slate of games so let's try to correctly pick a few upset winners in the penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Season-to-Date Upset Records
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 5-8 (-1.61 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 5-11 (+0.13 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-8 (+2.15 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 6-10 (-1.23 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 5-11 (-3.7 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-14 (-10.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-11 (-6.38 units)
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Conor Orr Week 17 Upset Pick
Panthers (+320) to Upset Buccaneers
Love the idea of a divisional game getting weird. Tampa goes from putting a 40-burger on the Chargers to falling in back-to-back weeks to the Cowboys and Panthers. That’s just the way it is sometimes. Bryce Young’s mobility has opened up new avenues for this offense and his confidence is off the charts right now. -- Conor Orr
Mitch Goldich Week 17 Upset Pick
Titans (-105) to Upset Jaguars
Every season, the AFC South is the Michael Scott “Why are you the way that you are” GIF. Sometimes it’s the worst division in football, oftentimes it’s just the funniest or the strangest or the hardest to figure out. Tell me the Jaguars and Titans are facing each other in Week 17 and without knowing what year it is or how the season has gone on, my answer would be, “Sheesh, who knows?” Anyway, I’ll take the Titans, who nearly rallied from down 38–7 against the Colts last week, to merely lose 38–30. That sounds like a team currently playing better than a Doug Pederson–Mac Jones outfit that has lost consecutive games to the Jets and Raiders. These teams played three weeks ago and the Jaguars won 10–6. Remember that you don’t have to bet on every game! -- Mitch Goldich
Peter Dewey Week 17 Upset Pick
Packers (+102) to Upset Vikings
The Vikings are 13-2 on the season, but they’ve played several one-possession games over the last two months, including wins over Green Bay, Chicago, Seattle (last week) and Arizona.
The Packers are fresh off a dominant win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, and they are undefeated against the spread as road dogs in the 2024 campaign. Don’t be shocked if they finally break through to knock off this Vikings squad. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Week 17 Upset Pick
Packers (+102) to Upset Vikings
Momentum is a real thing and the Packers seem to be playing their best football of the season. Teams getting better as the season goes on is a sign of a great coach and that's supported by Matt LaFleaur's 20-3 record as head coach of the Packers in December.
After their recent surge of fantastic football, the Packers now rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. The Vikings, while continuing to win, have fallen to 11th in that stat and 21st over their last three games. The underlying numbers show that despite both teams continuing to stack up wins, it's the Packers who have been playing better football of late. I'll take Green Bay to get the job done as a slight underdog. -- Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.