NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 8 (Bet on Cowboys to upset 49ers on Sunday Night Football)
For the second straight week in the NFL, favorites have done a great job of taking down their opponents. With that being said, the Sports Illustrated team was able to sniff out a few winnings underdogs, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
Like we do for every week, we're back for the Week 8 slate to get out our favorite upset plays. With it being a full slate featuring 16 games, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Let's take a look at where everyone stands with their records of picking upset winners:
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 2-4 (-1.44 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 2-5 (-0.3 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 4-3 (+1.44 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 2-5 (-2.66 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 3-4 (-0.70 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 1-5 2-5 (-2.81 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-5 (-1.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 3-4 (-0.62 units)
It's time to move on to Week 7. All odd listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Albert Breer Week 8 Upset Pick
Cardinals (+145) vs. Dolphins
The Dolphins will likely get Tua Tagovailoa back, but he hasn’t played in a month. And a Miami defense that’s had its pass rush torn apart by injury has had the benefit of playing three messed-up offenses in a row coming into this one. Yes, Arizona’s on a short week, and traveling cross-country, and none of that’s ideal. But the Cardinals are becoming a really good team, and I trust them in this spot a little more than a Miami group dealing with a lot of unknowns. -- Albert Breer
Conor Orr Week 8 Upset Pick
Raiders (+350) vs. Chiefs
Why on earth not? The Raiders have been one of the best turnover-adjusted defenses in the NFL over the past three weeks and are still playing feisty despite the absolute disintegration of this roster and the dealing of Davante Adams. We will find out if, underneath the rubble, there is a team worthy of pulling an absolute stunner. Kansas City could find themselves sleepwalking into this one while the Raiders, frustrated by a near loss to the Rams which should have been a victory, will ruin knockout pools across the country. -- Conor Orr
Matt Verderame Week 8 Upset Pick
Cardinals (+145) vs. Dolphins
The Dolphins might be getting Tua Tagovailoa back, but that remains uncertain. Even if he does play, it would be Tagovailoa’s first action since Week 2, when he was knocked out against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 3–4 are frisky and still fighting for a playoff berth, only a half-game out of the NFC West lead. Arizona has a slew of weapons including rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., fellow wideout Michael Wilson, tight end Trey McBride, and running back James Conner. In what should be a high-scoring game, Miami could be battling uphill. -- Matt Verderame
Mitch Goldich Week 8 Upset Pick
Cowboys (+164) vs. 49ers
I am taking Dallas here, but let the record show this might be the least confident I’ve been in one of these picks all season. I just couldn’t find an upset I really loved on this slate. But I do think, while everyone probably wrote off the Cowboys as a serious team after that total dismantling against the Lions in Week 6, we shouldn’t assume they’ll be one of the league’s bottom feeders all season. That 47–9 final score is jarring, but sometimes when a game gets out of hand the final tally doesn’t matter after a certain point.
The Cowboys have had both big wins and crushing losses in recent seasons, and seemingly every week some team follows up a clunker with an upset or vice versa. Dallas is coming off a bye week and facing a Niners that is banged up and has its own issues. An upset wouldn’t surprise me. -- Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano Week 8 Upset Pick
Colts (+180) vs. Texans
These two teams had an entertaining Week 1 battle, with the Texans outlasting the Colts, 29–27. And believe it or not, Anthony Richardson was on the field for the high-scoring affair. Many have written off Richardson because of his struggles as a passer this season. But there are games when Richardson delivers special performances. He’s familiar with the Texans and knocked off rust in last week’s win against the Dolphins. Also, the Texans haven’t played well enough this season to be considered heavy favorites against a team as talented as the Colts. -- Gilberto Manzano
Peter Dewey Week 8 Upset Pick
Cardinals (+145) vs. Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may return in Week 8, but I’m not sold on his team picking up a win over the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray.
Arizona’s offense has been up and down in 2024, but it turned in a solid defensive showing in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Miami’s offense has been a trainwreck since Week 1 – even when Tagovailoa played in a Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo.
The Dolphins are allowing 4.6 yards per carry, which should help Arizona get James Conner and Murray going on Sunday.
I expect there to be some rust for Tagovailoa, and this Miami team has scored 20 or more points just one time through six games. -- Peter Dewey
Jennifer Piacenti Week 8 Upset Pick
Cowboys (+164) vs. 49ers
The 49ers are beat up. Christian McCaffrey is not expected to be ready for this game, Brandon Aiyuk is done for the season, Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized with fluid in his lungs, and George Kittle has a sprained foot.
The Cowboys are beat up too, but there is a possibility that Micah Parsons returns and CB DaRon Bland could also make his season debut.
All offensive and defensive stats favor the Niners, and they have won the last three matchups vs. the Cowboys. But, the Cowboys are fresh off a bye and should show up healthier and more well-rested. All three of Dallas’s wins this season have been on the road. That’s enough to grab this +170 payout for me. -- Jennifer Piacenti
Iain MacMillan Week 8 Upset Pick
Giants (+225) vs. Steelers
My upset of the week is going to be the New York Giants taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. My belief that the Steelers aren't as good as their record is going to continue to haunt me, but let's remember this team ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play (-0.2).
Russell Wilson had a strong first start against the New York Jets but I still remember the version of Wilson we saw in Denver and I expect that version of him to show up sooner rather than later. Now that he's playing against an underrated Giants defense with an elite pass rush, it could be this week.
I think this Pittsburgh team is overvalued against a feisty Giants squad. I'll take a shot on New York pulling off the upset. -- Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.