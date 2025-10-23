NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 8 (Will Bears Keep Hot Streak Alive vs. Ravens?)
Upsets have been few and far between this NFL season, and Week 7 was no different. The Cincinnati Bengals beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night and the Indianapolis Colts beating the Los Angeles Chargers, were the only upset results amongst the 15 games. We had the Colts last week.
We move on to Week 8 with a short 13-game slate, but the SI Team is here trying to find some more upset winners for this week's action.
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Gilberto Manzano Week 8 Upset Pick
Minnesota Vikings (+150) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
I can’t trust this Chargers team, not when they can’t protect Justin Herbert and allow teams to run all over them. Look for the Vikings to apply constant pressure on Herbert and create a few takeaways. That will allow Minnesota to build an early double-digit advantage and lean on its run game.
Matt Verderame Week 8 Upset Pick
Chicago Bears (+250) vs. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson might not play after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 4 against the Chiefs. If it’s Snoop Huntley under center, forgive me for not having a ton of faith in the Ravens to win this game against the streaking Bears.
Chicago has won four consecutive games and is right in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC at 4–2. Caleb Williams has thrown nine touchdowns with only three interceptions. The defense is concerning as it ranks 25th, but that means nothing if Jackson isn’t on the field. Also, Baltimore’s defense ranks 30th, only better than the Bengals and Cowboys.
Iain MacMillan Week 8 Upset Pick
New York Jets (+260) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Let's not start thinking this Bengals team is any good because they beat a divisional rival on a short week. The Bengals remain one of the worst teams in the NFL, and they have no business being this big of favorites against anyone, the winless Jets included. The Bengals rank 29th in DVOA, 31st in Net Yards per Play (-1.4), 25th in EPA per play, and 29th in opponent EPA per play. The Jets, on the other hand, rank 27th, 30th, 29th, and 27th in those respective stats.
From a pure metrics perspective, this game should be close to a coin flip. With that in mind, I'm going to take a shot on the Jets to win outright as my favorite upset pick of the week. Let's remember just how bad this Bengals team is.
Peter Dewey Week 8 Upset Pick
Minnesota Vikings (+150) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have dropped three of their last four games, and they’ve slipped to 29th in the NFL in EPA/Rush entering Thursday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
L.A. is banged up across the board, and its struggles stopping the run (allowing 5.1 yards per carry) should help the Vikings make the most of yet another game with Carson Wentz under center. Minnesota has been far from impressive this season, but it does rank sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense.
The Chargers are a one-dimensional offense with Omarion Hampton out, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them fall behind early again after last week’s shellacking against Indianapolis.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.