NFL Week 1 Best Bets (Predictions for Rams vs. Lions, Cowboys vs. Browns, Cardinals vs. Bills)

The Sports Illustrated Betting team shares their favorite bets on the board for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Peter Dewey, Iain MacMillan, Jennifer Piacenti

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is finally upon us!

The action kicks off on Thursday night with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and our own Jennifer Piacenti shared her favorite bets for that game here.

But what about the rest of the slate?

We've consulted the SI Betting team of Piacenti, Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey to share their favorite play for the Week 1 action.

MacMillan is focused on a favorite in the 4 p.m. EST window while Piacenti loves a bet in the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

Here's what you should consider for Week 1!

NFL Week 1 Best Bets

  • Arizona Cardinals +6 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills
  • Cleveland Browns -2.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Los Angeles Rams +3.5 (-110) vs. Detroit Lions

Arizona Cardinals +6 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills

Call me crazy, but I like Arizona a ton in this game – and honestly this season – especially if it is getting six points.

The Cardinals should have an improved offensive attack now that Murray is healthy for a full season and Harrison Jr. is in the fold, and young tight end Trey McBride was a breakout star for Arizona in 2023. 

There’s a ton of questions for Buffalo offensively, and while I think Josh Allen is an elite player, he does have a tendency to turn the ball over. That coupled with a bunch of new faces on offense, could lead to a slow start for the Bills.

They still should win this game at home, but laying nearly a touchdown in Week 1 is too rich for my blood. Remember, the Cardinals were 3-5 straight up once Murray returned after going 1-8 without him.  

I’ll take Arizona to cover after how well it played with Kyler last season. – Peter Dewey

Cleveland Browns -2.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys

If last year was any indication, there’s something going on in Cleveland. The browns allowed just 3.7 yards per snap when playing at home in 2023, which was the fewest in the NFL by 0.8 yards. They allowed 2.1 fewer yards per play at home and 17.4 fewer points per game.

I don’t know the reason for it, but their defense became a historically dominant unit on their home field. If that continues in 2024, it’s something we should keep in mind when placing our bets. Week 1 will let us know if that will continue to be the case as they host the Cowboys in their opening game.

I’m going to trust last year’s numbers and back the Browns to get the job done at home. – Iain MacMillan

Los Angeles Rams +3.5 (-110) vs. Detroit Lions 

You’re giving me +3.5 for the quarterback that has the Super Bowl ring in a revenge game narrative? I’ll take it. 

The game total is set all the way up at 51 for this one in what is expected to be a  shootout.   Yes, the Lions have been excellent at home of late, but Matthew Stafford has an incredible arsenal of weapons with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and a healthy Cooper Kupp. 

Both secondaries struggled late last season, but no team allowed more passing yards (2,358) or passing touchdowns (13) across the last eight games of the season than the Detroit Lions. – Jennifer Piacenti

