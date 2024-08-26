NFL Week 1 Betting Lines: Every Team's Odds for Week 1
Betting on the preseason just doesn't hit the same. Thankfully, the exhibition games are over and we can finally move on to the NFL regular season.
Things start next week with an opening night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. That's not the only playoff rematch we have in Week 1 as the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions will also throw down in the opening week on Sunday Night Football.
Let's take a look at the current betting lines for all 16 Week 1 games.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Chiefs -3
- Moneyline: Ravens +132
- Total: 46.5
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Moneyline: +120
- Total: 48.5
Titans vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Bears -4.5
- Moneyline: Titans +180
- Total: 43.5
Steelers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Falcons -3
- Moneyline: Steelers +132
- Total: 40.5
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Dolphins -3.5
- Moneyline: Jaguars +146
- Total: 49.5
Patriots vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Bengals -9.5
- Moneyline: Patriots +370
- Total: 42.5
Texans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Texans -1.5
- Moneyline: Colts +114
- Total: 48.5
Vikings vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Vikings -1.5
- Giants -104
- Total: 41.5
Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Saints -4
- Moneyline: Panthers +154
- Total: 40.5
Cardinals vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Bills -6.5
- Moneyline: Cardinals +220
- Total: 48.5
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Chargers -3.5
- Moneyline: Raiders +164
- Total: 42.5
Broncos vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Seahawks -5.5
- Moneyline: Broncos +188
- Total: 41.5
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Buccaneers -3
- Moneyline: Commanders +136
- Total: 41.5
Rams vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Moneyline: Rams +156
- Total: 51.5
Jets vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: 49ers -4.5
- Moneyline: Jets +168
- Total: 44.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Published