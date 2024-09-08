NFL Week 1 Betting Splits (Public Bettors Love Titans as Underdogs vs. Bears)
Welcome to the best day of the year, the first NFL Sunday of the season!
As bettors across the country lock in their bets for today's action, information about what teams those bettors are backing is starting to come out. Ben Fawkes has released the top three most bet on teams on Sunday and one team that jumps out is the Tennessee Titans as underdogs vs. the Chicago Bears.
Titans Popular Bet vs. Bears
The Titans, as 4-point underdogs, are the second most bet on team by ticket count and the most bet on team by most total dollars bet. The Dolphins (vs. Jaguars), Bills (vs. Cardinals), Panthers (vs. Saints), and Bengals (vs. Patriots) also appear on the list.
I'm on the same side as the bettors in this one, and I even took it one step further. I bet on the Titans to not only cover the spread as 4-point underdogs, but to win the game outright. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
Despite this being an exciting game for Bears fans as Caleb Williams, one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in recent memory, makes his NFL debut, this could be a tough spot for the USC product. The Titans have bolstered their defense in the offseason, most notably acquiring L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.
No. 1 overall picks have historically struggled in season openers. In fact, they've gone 0-14-1 the last 15 times quarterbacks who were selected No. 1 overall opened the season as their team's starter.
Bettors may be on to something ahead of today's games. Maybe it's best to wait to bet on Williams and company until later in the season and back the Titans as road underdogs in Week 1 action.
