NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks (Chargers, NFC North Team Among Top Predictions)
The halfway point of the 2024 NFL season is here, and anyone alive in their Survivor Pool, it’s impressive that you’ve made it this far.
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season features several bye weeks, which limits the options for teams this week. Despite that, our team has picks to consider to keep your season alive.
First, let’s recap a perfect Week 9.
NFL Week 9 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Cincinnati Bengals (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Cincinnati Bengals (W)
Last week, we went with some chalk with the Bengals, but it advanced us to another week.
Here’s our attempt at giving Survivor players another winner in Week 10.
NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks
Los Angeles Chargers
If you didn’t use the Los Angeles Chargers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, then this is a perfect spot to take them.
Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite against the Tennessee Titans, who needed overtime to beat the two-win New England Patriots at home in Week 9.
The Titans have horrible quarterback options in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, which is going to be an issue against this Chargers defense.
Los Angeles has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, giving up just 18 total since losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.
I love taking Justin Herbert and company this week, especially since Tennessee is one of the easiest games the Chargers have left. – Peter Dewey
Chicago Bears
A sneaky great play in Week 10 of Survivor is for the Chicago Bears to beat the New England Patriots as significant home favorites.
Neither offense has had much to brag about the past few weeks, but the Bears' have a much higher ceiling on that side of the ball. We've seen what they look like when they're firing on all cylinders and despite not reaching that high the past two weeks, they have the ability to have a big performance at home on Sunday.
Defensively, the Bears have a significantly better unit. They rank inside the top five of the NFL in every pass defense metric and their run defense will be good enough to slow down the Patriots' running backs.
New England has its back against the wall in this one. The Bears may not cover the spread, but they'll win the game and keep your survivor entry alive. – Iain MacMillan
