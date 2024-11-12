NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks (Dolphins, NFC West Squad Highlight Top Predictions)
The 2024 NFL season rolls on into a bye-heavy Week 11, making it even tougher for those who have survived this far into the season.
Last week, the Chicago Bears were upset by the New England Patriots, which likely knocked a few people out in Survivor since the Bears were one of the biggest favorites of the week.
Unfortunately for the SI Betting team, one of our editors fell victim to the Bears’ loss on Sunday.
NFL Week 10 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Chicago Bears (L)
It wasn’t our best week, but that’s not going to stop us from giving out more insight into the Week 11 slate to help our readers continue their Survivor season.
Here’s where we’re leaning for this week’s action:
NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks
Los Angeles Rams
The easy pick this week is to take the Detroit Lions, who are 13-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if you haven’t used the Lions yet, they may be a team worth saving for down the stretch of the season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles has a short week after playing on Monday Night against the Miami Dolphins. The Rams didn’t look great against Miami, losing 23-15 to snap their three-game winning streak.
However, I think they can bounce back on the road on Sunday.
Even though the New England Patriots pulled off an upset against Chicago in Week 10, I don’t see that happening again.. The Rams have been rolling over the last few weeks, and their offense has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua healthy, which undoubtedly raises their ceiling.
New England’s offense is still really shaky, and I’d rather sell high on them after they upset a Bears team that hasn’t scored a touchdown in two straight weeks.
Plus, the Patriots are still just 4-5-1 against the spread this season. The Rams will win this game to keep themselves alive in the NFC playoff chase. – Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were a horrible survivor pick for the first 10 weeks, largely due to Tua Tagovailoa being sidelined with a concussion. But now that he's back in the lineup and has found his stride, Miami is back to looking like the 2023 version of itself.
Now, they get to take on a Las Vegas Raiders team that ranks dead last in EPA per play. I'd be shocked if one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL loses to the worst offense in the NFL.
Miami brings their momentum from Monday night into Week 11 and steamrolls the Raiders. – Iain MacMillan
