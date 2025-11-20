NFL Week 12 ATS Picks for Every Game (Rams Will Covers vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football)
The NFL teams currently in the race for a playoff berth are currently creating some real separation against the rest of the pack as we head into Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.
There are 14 games to watch and bet on this week with the Broncos, Chargers, Commanders, and Dolphins all on their BYE. In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in all 14 matchups. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 12 Spread Picks
All odds listed via DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +6 (-112)
Giants vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -10.5 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -13.5 (-108)
Jets vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -13.5 (-108)
Patriots vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +7.5 (-110)
Colts vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (-105)
Vikings vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -6.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-105)
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +3 (-110)
Browns vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders -3.5 (-115)
Eagles vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3 (-120)
Falcons vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons +1.5 (-110)
Buccaneers vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -6.5 (-115)
Panthers vs. 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -7 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
