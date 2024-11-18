SI

NFL Week 12 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Ravens Favored in Harbaugh Bowl)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.
There are just 13 games scheduled for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, just one week before Thanksgiving action. Six teams will be on BYE but there are still plenty of great matchups to watch including a Monday Night Football showdown between the Harbaugh brothers when John and the Ravens take on Jim and the Chargers.

Thursday Night Football will feature an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The Steelers got a huge win over the Ravens in Week 11 and can now further establish their divisional lead with another win on Thursday.

Sunday Night Football will be an intriguing matchup in the NFC between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles look like the team best suited to challenge the Detroit Lions in the conference while the Rams are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for the entire NFL Week 12 slate, including the Ravens vs. Chargers.

NFL Week 12 BYE Weeks

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets

Thursday, November 21st -- Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Spread

  • Steelers -5.5 (-110)
  • Browns +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Steelers -325
  • Browns +260

Total: 41 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 24th -- 1 p.m. EST Games

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Spread

  • Chiefs -11.5 (-110)
  • Panthers +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -700
  • Panthers +500

Total: 41.5 (-110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Spread

  • Vikings -4 (-110)
  • Bears +4 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Vikings -198
  • Bears +164

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Odds

Spread

  • Titans +7.5 (-110)
  • Texans -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Titans +295
  • Texans -375

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Spread

  • Lions -7.5 (-110)
  • Colts +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Lions -380
  • Colts +300

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Spread

  • Patriots +7.5 (-110)
  • Dolphins -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Patriots +310
  • Dolphins -395

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants Odds

Spread

  • Buccaneers -3.5 (-110)
  • Giants +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Buccaneers -185
  • Giants +154

Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Spread

  • Cowboys +9.5 (-110)
  • Commanders -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cowboys +350
  • Commanders -455

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 24th -- 4 p.m. EST Games

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Spread

  • Broncos -4.5 (-110)
  • Raiders +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Broncos -218
  • Raiders +180

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +1 (-110)
  • Packers -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -102
  • Packers -118

Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Spread

  • Cardinals +1 (-110)
  • Seahawks -1 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals -105
  • Seahawks -115

Total: 48 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, November 24th -- Sunday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Spread

  • Eagles -2.5 (-120)
  • Rams +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Eagles -155
  • Rams +130

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday November 25th -- Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Spread

  • Ravens -3 (-115)
  • Chargers +3 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Ravens -172
  • Chargers +144

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

