NFL Week 12 Schedule, Odds, Spread and Total for Every Game (Ravens Favored in Harbaugh Bowl)
There are just 13 games scheduled for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, just one week before Thanksgiving action. Six teams will be on BYE but there are still plenty of great matchups to watch including a Monday Night Football showdown between the Harbaugh brothers when John and the Ravens take on Jim and the Chargers.
Thursday Night Football will feature an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The Steelers got a huge win over the Ravens in Week 11 and can now further establish their divisional lead with another win on Thursday.
Sunday Night Football will be an intriguing matchup in the NFC between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles look like the team best suited to challenge the Detroit Lions in the conference while the Rams are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Let's take a look at the full list of opening odds for the entire NFL Week 11 slate, including the Ravens vs. Chargers.
NFL Week 12 BYE Weeks
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday, November 21st -- Thursday Night Football
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds
Spread
- Steelers -5.5 (-110)
- Browns +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers -325
- Browns +260
Total: 41 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 24th -- 1 p.m. EST Games
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
Spread
- Chiefs -11.5 (-110)
- Panthers +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -700
- Panthers +500
Total: 41.5 (-110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Odds
Spread
- Vikings -4 (-110)
- Bears +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings -198
- Bears +164
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Odds
Spread
- Titans +7.5 (-110)
- Texans -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans +295
- Texans -375
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (-110)
- Colts +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -380
- Colts +300
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
Spread
- Patriots +7.5 (-110)
- Dolphins -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +310
- Dolphins -395
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants Odds
Spread
- Buccaneers -3.5 (-110)
- Giants +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -185
- Giants +154
Total: 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Odds
Spread
- Cowboys +9.5 (-110)
- Commanders -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +350
- Commanders -455
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 24th -- 4 p.m. EST Games
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
Spread
- Broncos -4.5 (-110)
- Raiders +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos -218
- Raiders +180
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
Spread
- 49ers +1 (-110)
- Packers -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -102
- Packers -118
Total: 47 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds
Spread
- Cardinals +1 (-110)
- Seahawks -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -105
- Seahawks -115
Total: 48 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, November 24th -- Sunday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds
Spread
- Eagles -2.5 (-120)
- Rams +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Eagles -155
- Rams +130
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday November 25th -- Monday Night Football
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
Spread
- Ravens -3 (-115)
- Chargers +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ravens -172
- Chargers +144
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.