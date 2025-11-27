NFL Week 13 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Chargers to Cruise Past Raiders in AFC West Duel)
There's a strong argument to be made that Thanksgiving week if the best week of the NFL season, especially now that we get a Black Friday matchup the day after a trio of Thanksgiving Day showdowns.
All 32 teams are in action this week so we have plenty of opportunities to place some bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in all 16 games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Week 13 Spread Picks
Packers vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers +2.5 (+100)
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3.5 (+100)
Bengals vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +7 (-110)
Bears vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -7 (-110)
Rams vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams -10.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +2.5 (-105)
Jaguars vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +6.5 (-106)
Saints vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints +5.5 (-105)
49ers vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +5.5 (-120)
Falcons vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-118)
Texans vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +4.5 (-115)
Vikings vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings +11.5 (-108)
Bills vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -3.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers -9.5 (-110)
Broncos vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders +5.5 (-102)
Giants vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +7.5 (-115)
