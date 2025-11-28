NFL Week 13 Best Bets (Predictions for Saints vs. Dolphins, Vikings vs. Seahawks on Sunday)
Looking for an NFL bet for Sunday?
Your wait is over!
After the NFL captivated us on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, there is still a full slate of games on Sunday with every team in the league in action this week. So, let’s get ready to hit some bets on Nov. 30!
Each week, SI’s Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan share their favorite bets for Sunday’s games every week, and we’re ready to dive into a loaded Sunday slate after some exciting Thanksgiving Day games to open the week.
Last week, our team gave out a pair of plays for the best 1 p.m. EST game on Sunday – the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts – but this week we’re eyeing a pair of games, including a pick for the Minnesota Vikings-Seattle Seahawks clash.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of these picks for the final Sunday in November!
NFL Best Bets for Week 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Seattle Seahawks -10.5 (-105) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Peter Dewey
- New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-106) vs. Miami Dolphins – Iain MacMillan
Seattle Seahawks -10.5 (-105) vs. Minnesota Vikings – Peter Dewey
Sam Darnold has a revenge game in Week 13 of the 2025 season, as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings after they let him go in the offseason in favor of J.J. McCarthy.
That move hasn’t worked out at all for the Vikings, as McCarthy is just 2-4 as a starter this season while throwing for less than 1,000 yards total in those games. He was in concussion protocol early in the week, and the Vikings have Max Brosmer as their backup.
No matter who is under center in Week 13 for the Vikings, I’m betting on Seattle.
The Seahawks are 8-3 against the spread this season, and they should be able to make quick work of a Minnesota team that scored just six points against Green Bay in Week 12 and is 4-7 against the number in 2025.
After Week 12, Seattle jumped to fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense and it is second in the league in EPA/Rush. So, the Vikings are going to have a tough time hiding their quarterback issues against this stout Seattle run defense.
Turnovers have been a major issue for McCarthy, while Darnold has been a borderline MVP candidate for the Seahawks. I think he leads his team to a major win on Sunday afternoon.
New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-106) vs. Miami Dolphins – Iain MacMillan
The Miami Dolphins enter this game off their bye after wins against the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills, but that has caused the public perception of this team to be inflated.
They are still, by most metrics, one of the worst teams in the NFL, including ranking 24th in overall DVOA.
What is going to hurt them even more is that their biggest offensive strength will go up against the biggest strength of the New Orleans Saints. 37.56% of the Dolphins' offensive yards gained come from running the football, the eighth-highest mark in the league.
Now, they'll face a Saints defense that allows just 4.0 yards per carry while ranking sixth in opponent rush EPA and 11th in opponent rush success rate.
If the Saints can stop the run, they're going to have the ability to keep this game close against a Dolphins' defense that has consistently been a bottom-10 unit all season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.